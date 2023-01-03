Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Joe Burrow admits locker room split for Week 18 after Damar Hamlin incident
The NFL did the right thing in postponing the Bengals-Bills clash after what happened on the field to Damar Hamlin. The league has been as supportive as it can be in trying to be respectful amid all the concern, but that won’t stop football from returning to the field. Joe Burrow knows it, too.
Broncos vs. Chargers broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (4-12) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at 2:25 p.m. MT in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Jan. 8. The AFC West showdown will be regionally televised on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
1 city turned down NFL’s request to host AFC championship game
The NFL is seeking potential neutral sites for the AFC Championship Game but at least one city will have to be crossed off the list. The post 1 city turned down NFL’s request to host AFC championship game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
Texans Focused On Winning vs. Colts, Not No. 1 Pick
Ahead of their Week 18 contest against the Colts, coach Lovie Smith is focused on closing the 2022 season with a victory, not securing No. 1 pick.
Are the Colts the least attractive HC opening in 2023?
Following Sunday’s finale against the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts will immediately begin their search for a new head coach. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there are currently seven openings for head coach vacancies across the NFL. Considering the disastrous season and the way owner Jim Irsay has meddled, there are big question marks as to the attractiveness of the position.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts
The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
Los Angeles Chargers sending hero who stopped Club Q shooting to Super Bowl
Richard Fierro, the man hailed a hero for helping stop the gunman at the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs in November, will get to attend the Super Bowl thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers. Fierro, a lifelong Chargers fan, was invited out to Los Angeles last month to watch the Chargers at practice […]
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding.
NFL Insider Believes One Team Will Be 'Not Pleased' With AFC Playoff Changes
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
Report: NFL Makes Decision On Postponed Bengals-Bills Game
The playoff solution is still a mystery.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Texans vs. Colts Season Finale: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texans head north to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in the season finale for both teams. Neither club has qualified for the postseason, and both are hoping for the best picks available in April's NFL Draft. The last matchup between the two division foes ended in a...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Best bets for Titans-Jaguars, Seahawks-Rams, Colts-Texans
The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us and the College Football Playoff national championship will serve as an exclamation point to a busy weekend of football betting. Our best bets (40-34-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space...
Playoff-bound Chargers might play backups against Broncos
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-6) at DENVER (4-12) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 10-5-1, Broncos 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 70-55-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 in overtime on Oct. 17, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets
Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7
The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
NFL Playoff Projection: With Bills-Bengals canceled, seeding scenarios become clearer
No matter what the NFL decided about the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended and eventually canceled, some teams were going to be put in an unfair situation. "I recognize that there is no perfect solution," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. While we'll figure out what happens...
