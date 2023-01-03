Read full article on original website
Quant Explains How Bitcoin MVRV MACD Can Signal Price Trends
A quant has broken down how the Bitcoin MVRV MACD oscillator could be used to check for signals in the price. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this metric can help detect both the lows and the highs in the price, as well as the greater trends. The “Bitcoin MVRV” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap and the realized cap.
XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion
The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
Mt. Gox Payout Deadline Postponed Again, Next Bitcoin Price Dump In 2023?
One concern for Bitcoin investors has taken a back seat in recent weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion effects: the release of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Originally, users of what was once the largest Bitcoin exchange were supposed to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts were to begin, according to an October statement.
Bitcoin Price Remains In Bullish Zone For A Push To $18K, Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $17,000 resistance. BTC found support near $16,750 and might soon attempt an upside break above $17,000. Bitcoin is showing bullish signs above the $16,600 and $16,750 levels. The price is trading above $16,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
What To Expect As Bitcoin Pictures Bullish Divergence On Chart?
The Bitcoin price has been making a slight recovery on its chart. Although the coin has been consolidating over the past few weeks, BTC has been attempting to make an upward movement. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has registered a 0.6% appreciation. Looking at the weekly progress, BTC...
Why Bitcoin Will Come Out Ahead In A Recession, Top Analyst Claims
Bitcoin keeps moving with no clear direction in the first week of 2023. Following a rejection from a critical resistance zone, the cryptocurrency returned to its range and could be gearing up for a re-test of support. In the meantime, altcoins are blooming, with many recording profits on high timeframes....
Ethereum Could Jump 27% To Trade At $1,600, How Is This Possible?
Ethereum is currently following the general crypto market trend at this point and has been posting only slight gains in the last 24 hours. With the bear market in full swing, a large number of cryptocurrencies remain at risk of losing more of their value. However, for Ethereum, there could be a bull trend on the horizon and it has to do with staking on the network.
Bitcoin Exchange Depositing Transactions At 4-Year Low, Bottom Signal?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange depositing transactions are now at a 4-year low, indicating that the bottom may be here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Exchange Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s current levels are the same as in Q1 2019....
Cardano Whales Start 2023 With Accumulation Trend That Could Be Bullish For ADA
Cardano (ADA) has seen some pretty tragic price action in the last couple of months, which has dragged its price down toward two-year lows. It still continues to maintain this downtrend and is barely moving, just like the rest of the crypto market, but some developments among large ADA investors could see some bullish momentum for the digital asset.
Bottom Signal: Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Falls To Three-Year Lows
Bitcoin is still stalling in terms of its price movement and has not made any significant jumps in the past couple of weeks. However, there could be a change in the trajectory of the digital asset in the coming weeks as the Bitcoin MVRV Ratio could be announcing a bottom signal.
Protecting Your Crypto Assets: The Importance of Private Keys
Cryptocurrencies offer a world of opportunities. Quick and easy payments, innovative financial services, and inclusivity to previously unbanked regions in the world are all made possible by the crypto ecosystem. But with these opportunities come challenges and risks. Many crypto platforms lack strong operational, governance, and risk practices. These problems...
MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red
MATIC’s price looks to be holding up quite well in the market given current circumstances, but given how much the crypto’s price has fallen from its 2021 all-time high price, the vast majority of its holders are still nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC Investors Suffer...
Bitcoin Price Bearish Below $16,900 But Indicators Point Otherwise
The Bitcoin price has struggled below $17,000 for multiple weeks now, and it recently dipped below the $16,900 mark. This downward move on the Bitcoin chart could be attributed to the recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. The minutes of the meetings revealed that the Federal Reserve System would...
USDD Stablecoin Faces Possible Collapse Amid Huobi Insolvency Rumors
The bear market deepens as negative news and FUD keep popping up. The latest on the list of fear-causing information is Justin Sun’s USDD stablecoin and popular crypto exchange Huobi. Mike Alfred, an investor serving as a board member of BTC miner Iris Energy and digital asset investment platform...
AVAX Value Drops By 2% Following Grayscale Removal of Avalanche From Large Cap Fund
In its latest quarterly update, Grayscale announced the rebalancing of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022. As part of the rebalancing, Grayscale sold off a certain amount of its Digital Large Cap Fund and dumped its held tokens, including Avalanche Network token AVAX. AVAX has slipped by 2% following...
MATIC Advances 6.5% In Last 7 Days – Can It Sustain Gains For Another Week?
The year 2022 saw the value of Polygon’s native token MATIC drop by 64%. But the network started this year on a positive note, with the price shooting up 8% according to the charts. However, can MATIC maintain this momentum?. On-Chain Developments To Play A Big Role For MATIC.
XRP Whales Move Assets As Price Dips, What’s Next?
The crypto market is still recording the swings of the prevailing crypto winter, especially XRP. Most of the assets have not been impressive in their price movements. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the crypto market has pushed the cumulative market cap to around $812.00 billion. This indicated a drop of 0.88% over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Jumps To $17K and Prints Bullish Continuation Signal
Bitcoin price climbed higher above the $16,800 resistance. BTC could rise further if it clears the $17,000 and $17,050 levels. Bitcoin is slowly moving higher above the $16,800 and $16,850 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major bullish...
Ethereum Gains 4.5% in Weekly Timescale As Shanghai Upgrade Nears
Ethereum, the king altcoin, has been generating a lot of buzz lately. According to CoinGecko, the coin appreciated by 4.5% in the weekly timescale. This is because of the upcoming “Shanghai” upgrade which is expected to improve the overall usability of Ether’s Layer 1 chain. The term...
Short-Term Bitcoin Rally Loses Steam, Uncertainty To Dominate Price Action?
Bitcoin (BTC) is back to its range after a failed attempt to reclaim previously lost territory, with a likelihood of seeing further losses. The crypto market has seen a weak price action in 2023, but BTC has been notably more fragile than other digital assets. As of this writing, Bitcoin...
