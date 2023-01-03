Read full article on original website
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
27-year-old hurt after argument leads to shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A 27-year-old man was critically hurt after an argument led to a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex. Atlanta Police said shortly before 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Park Apartments along Magnolia Way NW. The apartment complex is not far from the Walmart along MLK JR Dr. SW in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood.
VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car. On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Perimeter Mall injures at least 1 person
Dunwoody police say at least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at Perimeter Mall. Police confirmed at least one person was taken into custody.
fox5atlanta.com
Man barricaded inside Atlanta home said he wanted to get into a shootout, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Police say the man barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments in southeast Atlanta. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff
An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Police find man dead at local park
Officers discovered the body of man at a DeKalb County park. Authorities say the man was in a park car and was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said....
Police release photo of suspect's truck in connection to hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a red pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run, which killed a 9-year-old. Investigators with APD's Accident Investigations Unit said they're looking for...
Police release surveillance video in hit-and-run that left 9-year-old boy dead
ATLANTA — Police are releasing images of the truck they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy earlier this week. Investigators say Jamal Dean was hit by a red Ford F-150 near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Cleveland Ave on Tuesday night. They are still looking for the driver of that truck.
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Decatur gas station shooting that wounded father of 5
DECATUR, Ga. - A metro-Atlanta man went to a DeKalb County gas station Wednesday afternoon with his father-in-law to get gas, but he says he left with a bullet in his leg. "It was the worst day of my life," he said. The man asked us not to use his...
fox5atlanta.com
Rape suspect arrested after standoff with fugitive unit in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A rape suspect was taken into custody following an hours long standoff with law enforcement that started Friday morning in DeKalb County. It started around 9 a.m. near Lani Drive and Redan Road as authorities tried to serve a warrant for an alleged rape. Authorities say...
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon
ATLANTA - It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover. Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible...
70-year-old man hit by car on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue: APD
ATLANTA — A 70-year-old man was hit and killed walking on the interstate in Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to APD. The department said they were dispatched around 6:34 a.m. to Interstate 75/85 South near Pryor Road Southwest regarding a pedestrian down. When officers arrived, they found the older...
fox5atlanta.com
70-year-old man fatally struck on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a vehicle killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning on the Downtown Connector. Police said someone reported the collision at around 6:34 a.m. on Saturday. Officers went to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found an unconscious 70-year-old man, who Atlanta Fire & Rescue pronounced dead...
fox5atlanta.com
'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe
UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
