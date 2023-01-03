ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff

An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon

ATLANTA - It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover. Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

70-year-old man fatally struck on Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a vehicle killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning on the Downtown Connector. Police said someone reported the collision at around 6:34 a.m. on Saturday. Officers went to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found an unconscious 70-year-old man, who Atlanta Fire & Rescue pronounced dead...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe

UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
SNELLVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy