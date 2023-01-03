Read full article on original website
SFGate
Anne Heche’s Son Shares Details on Her Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne:‘ This Is ‘Her Story’
Ahead of the posthumous release of Anne Heche’s memoir, the actress’ son posted on his mother’s dormant Instagram to thank fans for their support during his “healing journey,” as well as open up about the tome Call Me Anne. “Never imagined I’d find myself responsible...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
SFGate
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation...
Todd Field Decided to Direct Movies After Watching ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ 350 Times
Though 16 years had passed since Todd Field’s last film, “Little Children,” the emergence of “TÁR” on the fall festival circuit was an immediate reminder of the auteur’s filmmaking talent. The film, which stars Cate Blanchett as a prominent orchestral conductor who finds her career collapsing before her eyes after a scandal, has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews and is widely viewed as a strong Academy Award contender. The film has the potential to bring Field his first Oscar and Blanchett, for whom he specifically wrote the role, her third. Now that he is on the frontlines of Oscar season, Field is...
Lenny Kravitz Posted His Booty Cheek On Instagram, And Here It Is
Lisa Bonet really knows how to pick 'em.
‘M3GAN’ slashed way to No. 1 in box office debut
A killer doll slashed her way to the top of the box office on Friday. On its opening night, “M3GAN” took in over $11.7 million, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo. The horror flick earned 1.3 billion views on TikTok across the hashtags #M3GAN, #M3GANMovie, and #M3GANDance, according to Deadline. It managed to dethrone “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which was no easy feat considering the James Cameron-directed film held onto the number one spot in theaters for three weeks in a row. The sci-fi sequel, which earned just over $11.4 million on Friday alone, has already raked in over $1.5 billion globally, becoming the highest-grossing film released in 2022, soaring over “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the latest in the “Shrek” franchise, dropped to third place from second place last week, with an over $3.3-million take. The Tom Hanks-led “A Man Called Otto,” which the Wall Street Journal called “schmaltzy,” made over $1.5 million. The comedy-drama is based on a 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” which was adapted from the novel of the same name by bestselling author Fredrik Backman. Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” which was in third place last week, moved down to fifth, taking home $968,000.
‘Tulsa King’ Episode 9 Preview: Going to War
'Tulsa King' Episode 9 promises to be an action packed penultimate episode.
