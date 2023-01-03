ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndieWire

Todd Field Decided to Direct Movies After Watching ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ 350 Times

Though 16 years had passed since Todd Field’s last film, “Little Children,” the emergence of “TÁR” on the fall festival circuit was an immediate reminder of the auteur’s filmmaking talent. The film, which stars Cate Blanchett as a prominent orchestral conductor who finds her career collapsing before her eyes after a scandal, has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews and is widely viewed as a strong Academy Award contender. The film has the potential to bring Field his first Oscar and Blanchett, for whom he specifically wrote the role, her third. Now that he is on the frontlines of Oscar season, Field is...
New York Post

‘M3GAN’ slashed way to No. 1 in box office debut

A killer doll slashed her way to the top of the box office on Friday. On its opening night, “M3GAN” took in over $11.7 million, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo. The horror flick earned 1.3 billion views on TikTok across the hashtags #M3GAN, #M3GANMovie, and #M3GANDance, according to Deadline. It managed to dethrone “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which was no easy feat considering the James Cameron-directed film held onto the number one spot in theaters for three weeks in a row. The sci-fi sequel, which earned just over $11.4 million on Friday alone, has already raked in over $1.5 billion globally, becoming the highest-grossing film released in 2022, soaring over “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the latest in the “Shrek” franchise, dropped to third place from second place last week, with an over $3.3-million take. The Tom Hanks-led “A Man Called Otto,” which the Wall Street Journal called “schmaltzy,” made over $1.5 million. The comedy-drama is based on a 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” which was adapted from the novel of the same name by bestselling author Fredrik Backman. Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” which was in third place last week, moved down to fifth, taking home $968,000.

