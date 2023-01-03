A killer doll slashed her way to the top of the box office on Friday. On its opening night, “M3GAN” took in over $11.7 million, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo. The horror flick earned 1.3 billion views on TikTok across the hashtags #M3GAN, #M3GANMovie, and #M3GANDance, according to Deadline. It managed to dethrone “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which was no easy feat considering the James Cameron-directed film held onto the number one spot in theaters for three weeks in a row. The sci-fi sequel, which earned just over $11.4 million on Friday alone, has already raked in over $1.5 billion globally, becoming the highest-grossing film released in 2022, soaring over “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the latest in the “Shrek” franchise, dropped to third place from second place last week, with an over $3.3-million take. The Tom Hanks-led “A Man Called Otto,” which the Wall Street Journal called “schmaltzy,” made over $1.5 million. The comedy-drama is based on a 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” which was adapted from the novel of the same name by bestselling author Fredrik Backman. Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” which was in third place last week, moved down to fifth, taking home $968,000.

23 MINUTES AGO