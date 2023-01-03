ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC New York

Eagles' Miles Sanders Reflects on Miracle Conversation With Damar Hamlin

Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game

Shaquille O’Neal is putting his money where his mouth is … in one sense. On an episode this week of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the retired center great O’Neal made a pretty wild wager with co-host Ernie Johnson on Monday’s CFP national title game. In an apparent show of confidence in TCU to beat Georgia,... The post Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Pirates downed by Memphis, 69-59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds but East Carolina fell 69-59 to Memphis to drop its second straight game on Saturday afternoon. Javon Small and RJ Felton each scored 10 points for the Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) who were up by as much as 11 points in the first […]
GREENVILLE, NC

