TheDailyBeast

Fox Host Laura Ingraham Goes Wild Over ‘Shadow Banning’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacted to the latest batch of “Twitter files” that were released Thursday by claiming that “shadow banning,” a conservative complaint dating back to the Trump administration, ultimately “led to death.”Ingraham discussed the new batch—which came six days after the overhyped first one—with Stanford School of Medicine Professor Jay Bhattacharya, who was the subject of one tweet in a thread by Bari Weiss about what she dubbed the social media company’s “secret blacklists.”Bhattacharya, who according to Weiss was put on one such “blacklist,” said that Twitter went “too far” with its “censorship.”“We needed to have a...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge

It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era

James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC defenders hope James Gunn doesn’t ditch a perfectly-cast key player

It’s no secret that DC is going through some pretty intense changes right now. We’re talking angry teenager levels of change, and just like a fickle middle schooler, the higher ups at DC Studios continue to keep us guessing. With each passing day comes yet another bit of news surrounding the DCU, but to everyones surprise, the future remains just as mysterious.
wegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman reveals if Bryan Singer’s reputation has tainted his thoughts on ‘X-Men’

2000’s X-Men birthed the modern superhero movie. The 90s were full of adaptations that drastically differed from their source material, with directors and producers often merely taking inspiration from the comics to the consternation of fans. Bryan Singer did it right, accurately bringing the mutants to the big screen and spawning a franchise that’s set to be folded into the MCU a quarter century on from its debut.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unexpected crime thriller weaponizes misogynistic machismo to crack the Netflix Top 10 in 63 countries

If you had a Polish crime thriller that was originally released in January of 2020 becoming Netflix’s first international breakout hit of the year, then please make sure to forward us the next set of lottery numbers. Kicking off 2023 with a bang, Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa – rolled out as the less tongue-twisting How I Became a Gangster on streaming – has become a sensation on the world’s most popular platform.
CNBC

A fake tweet spurred an anti-vaccine harassment campaign against a doctor

Despite the overwhelming success of the Covid vaccines, an aggressive and politicized anti-vaccine community has persevered and is using new tactics to try to smear doctors. Someone had clumsily altered one of Dr. Natalia Solenkova's tweets to portray a zealotry for Covid vaccines and a vilification of anti-vaccine activists. The...
dallasexpress.com

2016 Accusations Led to Twitter Censorship

In the newest batch of documents released by Elon Musk, it has been revealed that various Democrats’ vocal and public accusations against social media companies ultimately led Twitter to embrace greater censorship. Among the claims was that these companies failed to stop “misinformation” on their platforms in the lead-up...
