ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Crime Stoppers looking for man accused of stealing $17K of product from Ulta

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osjFq_0k2G2Dak00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say has shoplifted over $17,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty in east Wichita.

Crime Stoppers says the individual is suspected of multiple shoplifts from Ulta Beauty in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg Ave . They say the shoplifts occurred starting in June and continued until October 2022, and the total losses are more than $17,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahpkZ_0k2G2Dak00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vMYb_0k2G2Dak00

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

If you have any information about these incidents, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Police investigating shooting death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department say they are investigating the death Ricky Beans. The 44-year-old from Wichita died in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. At around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, WPD officers responded to an assist fire department call in the 5200 block...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas teenager, Reanaiyah Alley-Bell has been found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita teenager who went missing early Saturday morning has been found safe. Reanaiyah Alley-Bell, a 14-year-old girl who went missing after she allegedly ran away around 2 a.m. has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police ask for your help in finding a teenager...
WICHITA, KS
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Says Bryan Kohberger Never Contacted Him

The notorious BTK serial killer is pouring cold water on the idea -- floated by his own daughter -- that he has a link to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. BTK fired off an email to TMZ from prison after we reached out to him about a recent NewsNation article ... claiming Kohberger may have communicated with him through DeSales University professor Katherine Ramsland.
IDAHO STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man charged in Christmas week double-murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a violent, fatal crime spree made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson, 39 of Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy