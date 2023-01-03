Crime Stoppers looking for man accused of stealing $17K of product from Ulta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say has shoplifted over $17,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty in east Wichita.

Crime Stoppers says the individual is suspected of multiple shoplifts from Ulta Beauty in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg Ave . They say the shoplifts occurred starting in June and continued until October 2022, and the total losses are more than $17,000.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County

If you have any information about these incidents, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

