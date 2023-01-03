ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juniata County, PA

abc27.com

Crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 81 south in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south was causing delays in Dauphin County. According to 511pa.com, a crash occurred three miles north of exit 72: Paxtonia/Linglestown. There is a lane restriction in place. As of 12:47 p.m., the accident has been cleared, but delays may...
PennLive.com

Capitol Beltway lane restriction slows traffic

A multiple vehicle crash on the capitol beltway has slowed traffic in Dauphin County. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-83 northbound just over the Susquehanna River that has restricted the northbound lane at the 19th Street exit, according to 511pa. Traffic in that area is stop-and-go, 511pa...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northway Road in Loyalsock, Eldred Townships closed due to crash

12:30 p.m. Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County. -- Montoursville, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County roads closed due to car crash

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, a road in Lycoming County is shut down to a crash causing alternative routes. A car crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalstock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township. PennDOT says that for the time being, drivers should use a detour […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police incident in Adams County cleared

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after crash in Lycoming County

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash that occurred Friday morning. According to a release from the Lycoming County coroner, Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead just before 9:00 a.m. The crash occurred on Northway Road in Eldred Township. The road was shut down for several hours while crews worked […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County

Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin …. Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day in court. Recap...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/7/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 7. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard L. “Pete” Bolen, who passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1946, to...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash claims life of 17-year-old

Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

High school rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show continues Saturday

Two days of rodeo by members of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association began Friday night at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023. Students from all over Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and even New Jersey compete in steer wrestling, barrel racing, calf roping and other rodeo events in the Large Arena.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
