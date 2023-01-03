Read full article on original website
Route 75 bridge closure in Port Royal delayed with no new date set
The closing of the Route 75 bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, has been delayed. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had planned to close the bridge for six months, starting on Thursday, Sept. 5. PennDOT said the closure is delayed while it and Norfolk Southern Railroad “continue...
Crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 81 south in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south was causing delays in Dauphin County. According to 511pa.com, a crash occurred three miles north of exit 72: Paxtonia/Linglestown. There is a lane restriction in place. As of 12:47 p.m., the accident has been cleared, but delays may...
Capitol Beltway lane restriction slows traffic
A multiple vehicle crash on the capitol beltway has slowed traffic in Dauphin County. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-83 northbound just over the Susquehanna River that has restricted the northbound lane at the 19th Street exit, according to 511pa. Traffic in that area is stop-and-go, 511pa...
Northway Road in Loyalsock, Eldred Townships closed due to crash
12:30 p.m. Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County. -- Montoursville, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 at Route 581 in Cumberland County cleared
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash caused problems on a busy stretch of I-81 Friday morning in Cumberland County. The truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Route 581 in Hampden Township. Crews cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m. and traffic is returning to normal. It's...
Lycoming County roads closed due to car crash
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, a road in Lycoming County is shut down to a crash causing alternative routes. A car crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalstock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township. PennDOT says that for the time being, drivers should use a detour […]
View Susquehanna River ice from lofty Enola Low Grade Rail Trail, 140-foot high trestle
The Enola Low Grade Rail Trail offers an elevated view of Susquehanna River ice and plenty of spacious views of the York County shoreline while biking or strolling or along the cliffs of the Lancaster County shore. The river-facing portion of the trail runs just over six miles...
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
Police incident in Adams County cleared
NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
York County Coroner searching for next-of-kin in York City death
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from the York County Coroner, the coroner’s office is searching for any family and/or next-of-kin of Ernestine Miller. Miller, who was in her 60s, was found dead due to natural causes in her York City home. Stay up to...
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
One dead after crash in Lycoming County
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash that occurred Friday morning. According to a release from the Lycoming County coroner, Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead just before 9:00 a.m. The crash occurred on Northway Road in Eldred Township. The road was shut down for several hours while crews worked […]
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
It’s Farm Show week. Does that mean snow in central Pennsylvania?
The Harrisburg-area urban legend says it always snows during the Pa. Farm Show. Well, the show’s in January, smack dab in the midst of winter, but “always” is an overstatement. On Saturday, the first full day of the show, it’s cloudy but not snowy. The high temperature will reach the low 40s, and it’ll dip below freezing overnight.
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin …. Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day in court. Recap...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/7/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 7. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard L. “Pete” Bolen, who passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1946, to...
Crash claims life of 17-year-old
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Altoona resident James Lego, 46, was driving his Ford Mustang west on Interstate 70 at around 7:30 a.m. near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township. Highway Patrol said in […]
High school rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show continues Saturday
Two days of rodeo by members of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association began Friday night at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023. Students from all over Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and even New Jersey compete in steer wrestling, barrel racing, calf roping and other rodeo events in the Large Arena.
