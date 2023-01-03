JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO