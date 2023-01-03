Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
WLBT
Water woes in Jackson forcing JPS to begin new semester teaching virtually
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes in the capital city. WLBT has told you about the problems they’re creating for residents and businesses, but what about local school districts?. These water issues are forcing the Jackson Public School District to start off the new semester with virtual learning. When...
Flowood Regal Parkway theater closes permanently
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater permanently closed its doors on Thursday, January 5. The last movie ticket was sold Thursday at 7:55 p.m. A sign posted on the ticket window read, “It has been our pleasure serving you.” An email was also sent out notifying people of the closing. There are […]
WLBT
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Friday, January 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get drinking water and flushing water at these sites on Friday, January 6. Metro Center Mall near the old Dillard’s Loading Dock (2:00 p.m.) Forest Hill High School in the back parking lot (5:00 p.m.) Saturday, January 7:. Hinds County Congress of Christian...
Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
WLBT
Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after several children were sent to the hospital due to chlorine exposure at a birthday pool party, the venue that hosted the event is facing multiple lawsuits. An attorney representing four families has filed complaints against the Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi, after they say their...
Toppled fire hydrant gushes into Jackson neighbor’s yard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A gushing fire hydrant has one Jackson neighbor frustrated and looking for help. A fire hydrant toppled over and left a mess in Beth Degruy’s yard. She called the city and was referred to two numbers. Finally, they placed a work order, but it doesn’t end there. “Adding to the frustration, […]
vicksburgnews.com
Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen will be happening on Saturday
The Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen competitions are set for Saturday, Jan. 7. The competition will be held at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre which is located at 101 Iowa Avenue at 3 p.m. To learn more about the competition including being a part of the event, visit...
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free Pet Resource Clinic Offered This Saturday In Jackson
Best Friends Animal Society announced that they will host a free pet resource clinic this Saturday in Jackson. Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization. They have analyzed data and determined that Jackson is one of the top communities in the United States that needs pet lifesaving opportunities. This...
WLBT
City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all connections on the surface water system Saturday. This great news comes just 2 days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water and sewer system.
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old Jackson man. John Areghan is described as a Black man around six feet tall, with black hair and black eyes. On Friday, January 6, Areghan was last seen at 10:00 a.m. in the...
WLBT
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
New general store hosts grand opening celebration in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s newest general store and market, Beans & Bananas, will kick off their grand opening weekend on Friday, January 6. The celebration will be held at the Belhaven Town Center with a weekend full of events. The store will sell everything from snacks and deli products to toys and home goods. […]
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, January 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The...
Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
