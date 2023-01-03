Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Related
SFGate
Water Main Breaks On C Street
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A water main break in San Rafael is affecting traffic on a portion of C Street in San Rafael Saturday morning. The street is impacted from Taylor Street to Treanor Street, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The break was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. The...
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
Victim rescued from Contra Costa Canal
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim was rescued from the Contra Costa Canal on Friday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said on social media. Crews were originally looking for a second victim, but they were unable to find one and concluded their search. Con Fire first tweeted about the rescue at […]
Capitola slammed by California storm, staggers toward recovery
The Capitola Wharf, a historic wooden jetty, is now disconnected from the town.
SFGate
Public Emergency Alert System To Be Tested Saturday
A public emergency alert system will be tested in Southern Marin County Saturday, according to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. The long range acoustic devices will tested in Mill Valley, Tam Valley, Strawberry and Sausalito. The tests are scheduled for noon Saturday and could include sirens and accompanying voice...
VIDEO: Transformers explode in San Rafael as residents lose power in area
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Transformers exploded Wednesday night in San Rafael, video obtained by KRON4 shows. The incident happened in the area of Canal Street and Novato Street. The video (above) shows the explosions lasted at least 30 seconds. The San Rafael Police Department issued a shelter-in-place for residents in that area around 6:04 […]
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
SFGate
Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
Victim hospitalized in serious condition following S.F. hotel fire
One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Friday night after becoming trapped by a fire at a hotel in the Mid-Market area of San Francisco. The fire was reported at the seven-story Seneca Hotel, located at 34 Sixth Street about a mile from the Civic Center Plaza, just before 5:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 1-ALARM FIRE 34 6th STREET WITH SUBJECT TRAPPED IN...
The Almanac Online
Midpeninsula eateries hit by flooding face temporary closures
Flooding hit a number of Peninsula restaurants, including Mints and Honey in San Carlos, above. (Photo courtesy Mints and Honey, via Instagram.) Restaurants around the Peninsula experienced flooding during the wave of storms that hit Dec. 31-Jan. 5, with more rain in the forecast. Here are a few of the eateries that have been impacted so far that we're aware of.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
KTVU FOX 2
'No power, no internet' for family in Foster City
Hundreds of PG&E customers remain without power Friday evening in Foster City. One family is bracing for the next round of storms and is concerned for a family member who uses oxygen tanks.
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
Storm winds topple gas station roof in South San Francisco
Strong winds amid a Bay Area bomb cyclone toppled a gas station roof in South San Francisco on Wednesday night, though no one was hurt. The South San Francisco Fire Department received a call about 4:45 p.m. from the owner of the Valero gas station, located at the intersection of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, who reported the roof over the gas pumps was beginning to collapse, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. The roof eventually fell and caused damage to at least two gas pumps before emergency responders arrived at the scene, but no customers were at the station at the time of the collapse and no vehicles were damaged, Arroyo said. City inspectors were called to the scene and red tagged the building. No further details were immediately available.
KTVU FOX 2
Minivan driver rams man in Emeryville parking lot
Emeryville - Emeryville police are searching for a woman who intentionally rammed her minivan into a man outside a store at a busy shopping center. The victim, Krzysztof Sobieszczanski, 67, told KTVU on Friday that he suffered a 10-inch gash on his head, road rash and bruises on his leg.
Comments / 0