ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How to dispose of holiday decorations in San Diego

By Michael Beausoleil
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nUMG_0k2G1v1Z00

Farewell, Christmas tree.

Photo via Michael Beausoleil + SDtoday

Hello 2023 . The holidays are over, so it may be about time to undeck the halls. These festive displays can look nice, but they’re often bulky and unkind to the environment if thrown away improperly. So, let’s kick off the New Year with
clean and healthy disposal of holiday decor that won’t overcrowd landfills.

🌲 Curbside tree pickup

County residents who receive yard waste collection have the option to have real Christmas trees picked up during specified time frames . Different parts of the county follow different timelines , and residents may need to prepare their tree for collectors by removing ornaments or cutting it to a specific size.

If you have a green bin and deadlines have passed, you can
cut your tree to fit into the container and have it disposed with other yard waste.

🛻 Tree drop-offs

We hope you saved the rope , because you can tie any real tree to the top of your car and bring it to a drop off location — just make sure to take off decorations like ornaments and tinsel. The City of San Diego has 17 specified locations and the county has dozens of additional sites where you can recycle trees. Timelines vary , but some drop-off sites will be operating until the end of January.

📦 Packaging and decorations

If Santa left you with a closet full of cardboard boxes , there’s good news . They can be broken down and put right into blue recycling bins . Cardboard greeting cards can be disposed in a similar fashion, but any packaging and cards with other materials ( think glitter, metallic lining, or cellophane ) cannot be placed in blue bins.

Thinking of getting a real tree next Christmas? You
can’t recycle artificial trees, lights, and holiday decorations, but you can keep them out of landfills. Consider donating your artificial tree to a local nonprofit like Goodwill or Father Joe’s Villages so they’ll be reused — and you’ll earn an early spot on the nice list .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!

Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

OB locals band together to put a stop to burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Through the last months of 2022, several businesses in Ocean Beach were broken into, some more than once. A lack of response from local leaders has encouraged the community to band together to stop the break-ins. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach where...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary

Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters. As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy