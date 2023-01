Chestnut Hill, MA - The University of Maine women's ice hockey team drops in battle with Boston College in Friday night matchup. First Goal (1-0 Maine): The Black Bears got the scoring going 13:11 into the first period with a power play goal. Lilli Welcke fired a strong shot that ricocheted off the goalie's pads. Alyssa Wruble found the puck and then passed it down to Mira Seregély on the right side who was able to sneak the puck in for her seventh goal of the season.

ORONO, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO