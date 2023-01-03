Hand sanitizer catches fire in Los Angeles parking lot

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles battled an unusual blaze when several pallets of hand sanitizer caught fire in a parking lot.

KTLA 5/YouTube

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to what was initially thought to be a trash fire Monday afternoon in a downtown parking lot, but the firefighters soon discovered the small blaze actually was caused by several pallets of hand sanitizer.

"The product is confirmed to be hand sanitizer, which is clean burning," the department said in an alert . "The safest operation is to allow the product to burn off while ensuring it does not damage any vehicles."

Firefighters said they prevented the flames from spreading to nearby vehicles and that no injuries were reported.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com