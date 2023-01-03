ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with more than 60 people on board

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said more than 60 people were rescued from a Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando when the ride lost power.

WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando/YouTube

Orange County Fire Rescue said at least 62 people were evacuated from the Wheel, a ride that opened at ICON Park in 2015, when the ride lost power and shut down Saturday night.

Cellphone footage recorded prior to the ride's breaking down shows sparks and smoke coming from the machinery.

ICON Park said the ride would be closed for at least a few days while a technical team conducts maintenance. Park officials did not reveal what caused the Wheel to lose power.

