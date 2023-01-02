ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Prince Harry wants to look ‘superior’ & play ‘victim’ in interview on tell-all book Spare, body language expert reveals

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

PRINCE Harry wants to look "superior" and play the "victim" in an interview on his tell-all book, a body language expert has suggested.

The Duke of Sussex makes himself looks like an "authoritative prince", a "guru" and a "bean-spilling victim" in the trailer, Judi James added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mL145_0k2G1lRX00
Prince Harry wants to look superior and play the victim, a body language expert suggested Credit: CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejrnB_0k2G1lRX00
The Duke of Sussex had recorded an interview ahead of his upcoming book Credit: CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyZK8_0k2G1lRX00
The interview has been called explosive and revealing Credit: CBS

He is set to share details about his explosive upcoming book on CBS News on Sunday. The US network described the interview in a trailer as revealing and explosive.

It shows Prince Harry walking with host Anderson Cooper and sat down as he is being interviewed.

Judi told The Sun: "This might be a short trailer but it does the trick in terms of teasing the drama by using three sets of body language cues and techniques.

"The authoritative prince: Harry is seen walking with a solid chest splay signalling confidence, using the political leadership trick of one handed gesticulation as he talks.

"This makes him look superior and in charge while the host listens.

"The Guru: Harry is sitting down, using his favourite, pompous over-kill gesticulations to look as though his words are terribly important.

"He mimes a huge circle in the air to ensure his message is listened to and understood.

"The bean-spilling victim: Lastly we see Harry with a lower-status ‘victim ‘ look, wide-eyed and with his brows raised as he holds alternate hands out in the air, palm-up, to suggest openness and explanation.

"He shrugs and uses a wry smile to both persuade and to hint at incredulity, possibly about how he has been treated."

The Sun revealed last night that the book will take his war with brother William, 40, to a new level.

Prince Harry, 38, has done a series of publicity-boosting media interview since he quit the Royal Family.

And he has been in talks with several major US networks about further TV talks, it was reported.

Last year he and wife Meghan Markle sat down with chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Just a month later Prince Harry spoke on NBC, when he claimed he wanted to ensure the "right people" were around the Queen to "protect" her.

And last month his Netflix documentary aired. He claimed brother William screamed at him during Megxit talks as the now-King lied.

Harry is also understood to have recorded a TV interview about his biography with ITV News at Ten's Tom Bradby.

Prince Harry's book is set to blast the system that left him playing “spare” to his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex will lift the lid on his row with the Prince of Wales and complain of the unfairness of playing second fiddle to him.

A source said: “At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother.

"It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William.

“The falling out is to be covered in the book in detail and what aggravates is it’s not an outsider revealing these private moments — it’s Harry giving his one-sided account of family affairs.

“Harry and William were meant to stick together and support each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cv4zt_0k2G1lRX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15d4N1_0k2G1lRX00

"Their mother Diana always warned them they must never fall out because they would need one another. It is very sad it’s reached this stage.”

The Royal Family is also braced for Meghan Markle to release her own memoir after her husband's comes out, it is claimed.

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
The List

Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William

Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
OK! Magazine

Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Offered To Relinquish His & Meghan Markle's Sussex Titles For New Life In Canada

Seeing what life was like away from the British tabloids and monarchy opened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eyes to what their life could be like without it all— and the royal was willing to do whatever it took to make their temporary paradise a reality. In the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed he was willing to strip himself of his royal title if it meant freedom for the couple. The 38-year-old made the shocking offering in a letter to King Charles III after their move to Canada. Recalling how Harry and Meghan came...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
948K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy