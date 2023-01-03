Read full article on original website
Related
NJ.com
Caesars promo code: Claim $1,250 bonus if first bet loses on NBA, NFL, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s plenty on this weekend’s sports slate and Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL is a new bettor’s ticket to up to $1,250 back if...
NJ.com
January 6 NBA player props: Picks for LeBron, Durant, Jokic, and more on Friday night
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All over the league, stars were shining over the holidays and it’s carried over to the new year. with a full slate ahead,...
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
NJ.com
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
NJ.com
Yankees ‘exploring trade options’ for All-Star slugger as new left field option emerges
The Hot Stove is heating up for the New York Yankees. For the second day in a row, Brian Cashman is linked to a juicy trade rumor as the general manager looks to fill the void in left field created by Andrew Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.
NJ.com
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 6
The first four weeks of the girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. NJ Advance Media has brought back the “starting five”, which began last season, where we name five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in each conference.
NJ.com
Jets’ Sauce Gardner explains plan to honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin with powerful tribute
A few days ago it would have been impossible to picture the Jets’ best young player wearing a Bills jersey on the field before this weekend’s season finale in Miami. But given the unprecedented events of this week, seeing Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in a Bills jersey Sunday should make even the biggest Jets fan smile.
Yankees lose lottery ticket pitcher to Blue Jays
The Yankees lost a piece of their bullpen depth to a division rival. On Thursday, the Blue Jays claimed righty reliever Junior Fernandez off waivers from the Yankees. The Yankees had designated Fernandez for assignment on Dec. 21 — the same day they officially added free agent prizes Tommy Kahnle and Carlos Rodon to the 40-man roster.
NJ.com
ESPN talking head claims Giants’ Daniel Jones is top-5 QB and insanity ensues
Daniel Jones has played well lately and most recently helped the New York Giants to a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts that secured his team’s first playoff berth since 2016. But is he a top-5 quarterback? That’s the controversial opinion ESPN’s Max Kellerman had Wednesday on “First Take.”...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0