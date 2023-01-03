ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bloomfield HS wrestling team competes against Caldwell

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted Caldwell on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Caldwell won 58-16. Here are the results:. 106-pound weight class: Carmine Sipper, Caldwell, pinned Matthew Miller 5:13. 113: Dominic Holler, Caldwell, pinned Anthony Lizama 4:58. 120: Solomon Soriente, Caldwell, technical fall over Ahlexa Montalvo...
Seton Hall Prep wrestlers impress at Sam Cali invitational

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in the Sam Cali Invitational Battle for the Belt at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison. The team finished in fourth place with 124.5 points. The highlight...
Bloomfield HS girls hoops defeats Cedar Grove

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Cedar Grove 45-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at BHS. The Bengals improved to a 4-3 overall record, 3-1 in the division on the season. Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.
Madison Ave. School educator in Irvington wins Teacher as Hero Award

IRVINGTON, NJ — Donna Beck, an English and language arts teacher at Madison Avenue Elementary School, has earned the distinction of being recognized by the National Liberty Museum as part of its 16th annual Teacher as Hero Awards, sponsored by State Farm. Beck was presented with this honor in the caring classroom category.
Annual deer management program to commence in South Mountain, Hilltop reservations

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. recently outlined plans for the 2023 Essex County deer management program in South Mountain and Hilltop reservations. This is the 13th time the program is being held and first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is geared toward revitalizing the forest ecology by reducing the number of deer.
Joan Lenora Heffernan

Joan Lenora Heffernan, wife of the late John F. Heffernan. Loving mother of: Edward and his wife Ulrike Wiede of Essex Fells, NJ, Thomas of San Diego, CA James of Kinnelon, NJ, Carol DeCelie and her husband Patrick of Glen Ridge, NJ, Robert and his wife Mary Latka of Washington, DC, Joan Ganton and her husband Brian of North Caldwell, NJ, Michael and his wife Monica of Ramsey, NJ, Daughter-in-law Elaine G. Heffernan of New Orleans, LA.
Williams sworn in as West Orange council president for 2023

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Councilwoman Tammy Williams was sworn in as council president in council chambers on Jan. 2. Williams was sworn in by assistant township attorney Kenneth W. Kayser and, later in the day, was administered the oath of office by U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. at a formal ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Hotel.
West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
Ann Marie Sulzer

On Thursday, January 5th, Ann Marie Sulzer Nee Cutrone of Bloomfield passed away at Clara Maass M.C., Belleville. Beloved wife of Donald R. Sulzer for 52 years. Devoted mother of Donna Testa and her husband Dean, Denise Ardito and her husband Michael, Jaclyn Hamilton and her husband Patrick. Daughter of the late James and Marie Cutrone nee Stasio. Loving sister of Maria Esposito, and the late Angelina (Angel), Connie, Marquerite, Madeline, Anthony, and Elizabeth. Dear Grandmother of Dean, Carina, Daniel, Michael, Natalie, Hannah and the late Evan.
Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel ‘grandfriends’ bridge the generation gap

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Every Sunday, a group of more experienced and older Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel members arrive at the Linda & Rudy Slucker Religious School’s kindergarten class. These are the “grandfriends” and they are quickly becoming integral members of the children’s school day. The...
Anthony Raymond Camuso

Anthony Raymond Camuso, 85, died Saturday at his home in Bloomfield surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in Newark and lived most of his life in Bloomfield and was also Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from TWA after 25 years. After retirement he was a school bus driver for the North Caldwell school district. A devoted family man who loved country music, was a leather craftsman, as well as a devout Catholic.
