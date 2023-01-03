Anthony Raymond Camuso, 85, died Saturday at his home in Bloomfield surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in Newark and lived most of his life in Bloomfield and was also Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from TWA after 25 years. After retirement he was a school bus driver for the North Caldwell school district. A devoted family man who loved country music, was a leather craftsman, as well as a devout Catholic.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO