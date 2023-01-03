Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats University for third win in a row
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated University, of Newark, 62-50 on Thursday, Jan. 5, at BHS in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 21 points, senior guards Amare Battice and Shayne Hinton each had 11 points, junior center...
essexnewsdaily.com
KC Campbell leads Seton Hall Prep bowling team at Bayshore Holiday Classic
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team traveled to the Bayshore Holiday Classic at AMF Strathmore Lanes in Aberdeen last Wednesday, Dec. 28. The classic was hosted by Matawan and Keyport High schools. The Pirates placed fourth in the team competition with a score of 2,693.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS wrestling team competes against Caldwell
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted Caldwell on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Caldwell won 58-16. Here are the results:. 106-pound weight class: Carmine Sipper, Caldwell, pinned Matthew Miller 5:13. 113: Dominic Holler, Caldwell, pinned Anthony Lizama 4:58. 120: Solomon Soriente, Caldwell, technical fall over Ahlexa Montalvo...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wrestlers impress at Sam Cali invitational
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in the Sam Cali Invitational Battle for the Belt at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison. The team finished in fourth place with 124.5 points. The highlight...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls hoops defeats Cedar Grove
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Cedar Grove 45-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at BHS. The Bengals improved to a 4-3 overall record, 3-1 in the division on the season. Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.
essexnewsdaily.com
Madison Ave. School educator in Irvington wins Teacher as Hero Award
IRVINGTON, NJ — Donna Beck, an English and language arts teacher at Madison Avenue Elementary School, has earned the distinction of being recognized by the National Liberty Museum as part of its 16th annual Teacher as Hero Awards, sponsored by State Farm. Beck was presented with this honor in the caring classroom category.
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual deer management program to commence in South Mountain, Hilltop reservations
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. recently outlined plans for the 2023 Essex County deer management program in South Mountain and Hilltop reservations. This is the 13th time the program is being held and first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is geared toward revitalizing the forest ecology by reducing the number of deer.
essexnewsdaily.com
Joan Lenora Heffernan
Joan Lenora Heffernan, wife of the late John F. Heffernan. Loving mother of: Edward and his wife Ulrike Wiede of Essex Fells, NJ, Thomas of San Diego, CA James of Kinnelon, NJ, Carol DeCelie and her husband Patrick of Glen Ridge, NJ, Robert and his wife Mary Latka of Washington, DC, Joan Ganton and her husband Brian of North Caldwell, NJ, Michael and his wife Monica of Ramsey, NJ, Daughter-in-law Elaine G. Heffernan of New Orleans, LA.
essexnewsdaily.com
Williams sworn in as West Orange council president for 2023
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Councilwoman Tammy Williams was sworn in as council president in council chambers on Jan. 2. Williams was sworn in by assistant township attorney Kenneth W. Kayser and, later in the day, was administered the oath of office by U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. at a formal ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Hotel.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ann Marie Sulzer
On Thursday, January 5th, Ann Marie Sulzer Nee Cutrone of Bloomfield passed away at Clara Maass M.C., Belleville. Beloved wife of Donald R. Sulzer for 52 years. Devoted mother of Donna Testa and her husband Dean, Denise Ardito and her husband Michael, Jaclyn Hamilton and her husband Patrick. Daughter of the late James and Marie Cutrone nee Stasio. Loving sister of Maria Esposito, and the late Angelina (Angel), Connie, Marquerite, Madeline, Anthony, and Elizabeth. Dear Grandmother of Dean, Carina, Daniel, Michael, Natalie, Hannah and the late Evan.
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual Kwanzaa celebration in West Orange highlights the holiday’s seven principles
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange African Heritage Organization held its annual Kwanzaa event on Friday, Dec. 30. Filled with great music, food, vendors and a candle-lighting ceremony, the event was a welcoming introduction for residents to what Kwanzaa means and how it serves a purpose in society today for those who participate in the holiday.
essexnewsdaily.com
Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel ‘grandfriends’ bridge the generation gap
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Every Sunday, a group of more experienced and older Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel members arrive at the Linda & Rudy Slucker Religious School’s kindergarten class. These are the “grandfriends” and they are quickly becoming integral members of the children’s school day. The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Anthony Raymond Camuso
Anthony Raymond Camuso, 85, died Saturday at his home in Bloomfield surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in Newark and lived most of his life in Bloomfield and was also Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from TWA after 25 years. After retirement he was a school bus driver for the North Caldwell school district. A devoted family man who loved country music, was a leather craftsman, as well as a devout Catholic.
