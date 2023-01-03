ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purewow.com

15 Charming Small Towns in Alaska

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Majestic natural beauty, incredible wildlife, outdoor adventures—Alaska has so much to offer. That said, if you don’t pick the right...
alaskasnewssource.com

Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
adventure.com

An ode to the Iditarod’s frozen dog turds

Writer Patrice La Vigne finds that working at the iconic Iditarod race might be the hardest—albeit, most rewarding—volunteer experience she could imagine. It took one fateful phone call to learn that pulling all-nighters, scooping dog poop, and doing back-breaking work in notoriously awful weather is the immersive experience I didn’t know I needed.
kinyradio.com

Katherine Keith named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska DOT&PF

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katherine Keith was named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF), replacing Rob Carpenter, who left in December. “It is my honor to serve the people of the state of Alaska in this new role,” said DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith....
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 05 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The North Pacific Fishery Management Council puzzles over how to comply with a court’s order to actively manage the offshore Cook Inlet driftnet fishery.
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm pattern settles down over mainland

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state. Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.
Alaska Beacon

Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke

In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.”  I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance.  Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskafish.news

January kicks off Alaska fishing

Alaska fish harvests for 2023 are being revealed almost daily by state and federal managers, ranging from salmon to groundfish to crab and herring. Here’s a sampler so far, with some added commentary:. The bulk of Alaska’s seafood by far is taken from fishing grounds ranging from three to...
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 05, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska’s job market will continue on a path of recovery this year, but slower than other states. Mary Peltola waits to be sworn in while Republicans struggle to elect a leader. And Anchorage is still hauling snow, and has a long way to go.
alaskasnewssource.com

Southcentral Alaska sees coldest morning since Christmas Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re in between storm systems in Southcentral Alaska, which is leading to a brief lull in the weather pattern. As a result of the quieter conditions, skies have cleared out and colder air has settled into the region. The combination of clearer skies and calm...
alaskapublic.org

Bird flu in Washington cracks Alaska’s egg supply chain

On a recent, snowy afternoon in Dillingham, Michael Yingst scanned the dairy section at the AC grocery store. “I came here to look for eggs,” he said. “Tomorrow is my birthday and I was hoping to make some banana cream pie. But it looks like we’re going to be out of luck for a while.”
alaskareporter.com

State to update public on Kasilof boat retrieval

Alaska State Parks will update the community next month about the development of a drift boat retrieval on the lower Kasilof River, the State Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced Thursday. A release from the division says the public is invited to join the meeting either in person at...
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s permit for road to major oil project leads to ConocoPhillips lawsuit

A road to Alaska’s next big oil development is now the subject of a lawsuit in state court. ConocoPhillips is, of course, well-established on the North Slope and maintains roads and other infrastructure it uses to produce oil. But for a competing, less-established company, Santos, to reach its Pikka Project, it needs to truck equipment down a road Conoco built and maintains.
Alaska Beacon

Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate

As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
