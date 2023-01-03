ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discounted state parks pass now available

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(COLORADO) — Governor Jared Polis announced on Tuesday, Jan 3 the $29 Keep Colorado Wild state parks pass is now available to Coloradans.

Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The pass will be added to the total price of registration for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks, and recreation vehicles unless opted out during the DMV vehicle registration process.

The discounted pass is the result of SB21-249 passed in 2021. The pass will raise funds for State Park systems, search and rescue teams, avalanche safety programs, wildlife conservation efforts, outdoor accessibility, and educational opportunities.

“These exciting money savings build upon our work to reduce costs and make sure Coloradans can access and enjoy Colorado’s vast great outdoors,” said Gov. Polis. “With over $50 of savings cutting the cost of the state parks pass by 60%, we are making sure our world-class outdoors can be explored and treasured for generations to come.”

Because vehicle registrations happen throughout the year, there will be situations where current CPW annual park pass customers will have overlapping annual passes. To address these issues, CPW established refund options to cover the time between when a current annual state park pass expires and when a vehicle registration is due.

The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. When purchased, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo will be printed on the vehicle registration card which gives access to state parks when presented at park entrance stations.

Comments / 4

LocalGuy
3d ago

Available? It is an opt-out program so the pass is trying to be forced. No program should ever be opt-out. Opt-in only

