FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
longisland.com
Huntington Shopping Center Signs Four New Tenants
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has announced The Container Store will join REI and Whole Foods Market at Huntington Shopping Center in Huntington Station, NY as part of its $75M redevelopment. Additionally, Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad site facing Route 110.
News 12
Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed
Greenwich police say a mail carrier was robbed on Lake Avenue Friday. No injuries or weapons were reported in the incident. Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate. Police say the car was last spotted in New York state. Anyone with information is...
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
newyorkupstate.com
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop
An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday.
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire
Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
Video of Long Island Cares volunteers being rude to shoppers surfaces online
The volunteers eventually got themselves thrown off private property for their actions.
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos.
roslyn-news.com
LoveShackFancy Opens Boutique On Northern Boulevard In Manhasset
LoveShackFancy is bringing their pink, floral dreamworld to Manhasset with the opening of their seventeenth store. Since its inception, LoveShackFancy has gained a dedicated following and garnered international and generational appeal, with loyal consumers spanning from Alpha to Gen X. The shop, located on Northern Boulevard, is introduced with the...
Police: Westbury bank latest target in series of robberies across Nassau County
Authorities say a masked 5 feet, 8 inches tall male entered the Bank of America on Post Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, slipped the teller a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon.
News 12
Bronx man stole over $8K worth of iPhones, Apple Watches delivered to Trumbull homes
A Bronx man stole over $8,000 worth of Apple iPhones and Apple Watches delivered in packages to Trumbull addresses, police say. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, was charged with larceny for stealing the packages. Trumbull police say they were notified that Felix was driving around taking recently delivered...
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
Over $1 million worth of fentanyl found inside diaper box in the Bronx
Authorities arrested Sergio Velasquez in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Broadway back on Dec. 27 and seized the large supply of fentanyl.
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s
A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Comments / 2