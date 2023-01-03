ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Huntington Shopping Center Signs Four New Tenants

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has announced The Container Store will join REI and Whole Foods Market at Huntington Shopping Center in Huntington Station, NY as part of its $75M redevelopment. Additionally, Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad site facing Route 110.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed

Greenwich police say a mail carrier was robbed on Lake Avenue Friday. No injuries or weapons were reported in the incident. Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate. Police say the car was last spotted in New York state. Anyone with information is...
GREENWICH, CT
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor

Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore

Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
BELLMORE, NY
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire

Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
LYNBROOK, NY
LoveShackFancy Opens Boutique On Northern Boulevard In Manhasset

LoveShackFancy is bringing their pink, floral dreamworld to Manhasset with the opening of their seventeenth store. Since its inception, LoveShackFancy has gained a dedicated following and garnered international and generational appeal, with loyal consumers spanning from Alpha to Gen X. The shop, located on Northern Boulevard, is introduced with the...
MANHASSET, NY
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed

An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s

A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ

