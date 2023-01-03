Read full article on original website
New Youth Sports Programs Coming to Big Island
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces upcoming youth sports programs: Track & Field, T-Ball, Coach Pitch baseball league, and Age Group Boys’ Basketball. Two-track meets will be held in February for East and West Hawai‘i youth. The Age Group meeting will be held on Saturday,...
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card payments
Lava spotted flowing from Kilauea as eruption resumes on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the alert level for Kilauea on Thursday after an increase in earthquakes and changes in ground formations.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has begun erupting inside its summit crater. The eruption comes less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside a crater at the volcano's summit caldera. Kilauea's summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. Kilauea is Hawaii's most active volcano. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes erupting side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years.
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
Bringing students home to fix Hawaii’s doctor shortage
The biggest shortage is in primary care specialties, but one way to help is by bringing local students back to the Islands. A Hawaii Pacific Health program aims to do just that.
Possible parking overcharges at HNL airport
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public about possible overcharges for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
Kona Recreation Division permit office’s new location
The new location will open on Feb. 1.
Do you want an agricultural career? This Big Island residential program might be for you
A Big Island nonprofit is pioneering a new paradigm of conscious agriculture in North Kohala, honoring indigenous wisdom, food sovereignty and the transformational power of returning to the land. That nonprofit, Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, or HIP Agriculture, is offering residents the chance to learn how to establish a...
High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents
The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
What's Trending: Renner's first video since accident, butter sculptures
Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. That’s 1,048 steps one-way. Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and...
