The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.

KAILUA-KONA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO