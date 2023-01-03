ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandgazette.com

New Youth Sports Programs Coming to Big Island

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces upcoming youth sports programs: Track & Field, T-Ball, Coach Pitch baseball league, and Age Group Boys’ Basketball. Two-track meets will be held in February for East and West Hawai‘i youth. The Age Group meeting will be held on Saturday,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
CBS LA

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has begun erupting inside its summit crater. The eruption comes less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside a crater at the volcano's summit caldera. Kilauea's summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. Kilauea is Hawaii's most active volcano. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes erupting side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years.    
HAWAII STATE
informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy