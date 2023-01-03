Swiss bourse operator SIX Group’s Sanctions Commission fined Swissquote Group, Switzerland’s provider of online trading services, for violating rules on ad hoc publicity. The sanction came because Swissquote published the ad hoc announcement on 16 June 2021 “Thanks to outstanding growth, Swissquote expects record half-year results”. The broker says this press release was sent to SIX Exchange Regulation as well as to the media in “a timely manner.” But, citing a technical issue, the mailing of the press release to the persons registered on the Swissquote portal was carried out a bit late on the same day.

