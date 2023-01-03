Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Related
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report clarifies rumors of Dodgers’ interest in controversial free agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers would do anything for bullpen help (but they won’t do that). Rumors emerged this week that the defending NL West champion Dodgers were interested in signing mercurial free agent reliever Aroldis Chapman. The source of the chatter appears to have been former MLB player Carlos Baerga, who shared a rumor to... The post Report clarifies rumors of Dodgers’ interest in controversial free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Yankees might deploy an awful strategy in left field to start 2023
The talk of the town for the New York Yankees is who will fill their vacant left field position left by Andrew Benintendi, who signed with the Chicago White Sox this off-season. The Yankees were intrigued by the concept of bringing Benintendi back, who serves as an elite contact hitter...
Randazzo not surprised by Mets' offseason: Cohen is going to do what it takes to win
Former Mets broadcaster Wayne Randazzo joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” and gave his thoughts on the New York Mets’ offseason and owner Steve Cohen’s mindset.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NFL Week 18 picks: New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will Eagles clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed?
It’s the final week of the regular-season finale, and the Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are preparing to square off against one another at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite both teams already clinching playoff berths, they are coming into the game at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Eagles have...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1