Elizabeth Davis
3d ago
good job getting them off the street 👏 my daughter just turned 15 and so help me if I found out that someone like this was trying to meet her he better hope that they cops find him before I do. and I'm sure any other parent would feel the same way. I hope they all stay locked up!! thank you again for getting these creeps off the streets 🙏
3
Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
Effingham Radio
Man Sentence to 26 Years in IDOC For Attempted Murder and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons in Shelby County
The following has been released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office on their Facebook Page:. Following a contested sentencing hearing on January 5, 2023, Chance Evans, age 23, of Stewardson, Illinois was sentenced to twenty-six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Attempt Murder with a Firearm and a concurrent one-year term for the offense of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The Attempt Murder with a Firearm charge is a Truth-in-Sentencing offense that must be served at 85%. Day for day credit does not apply.
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
wjbc.com
Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for cocaine possession/DUI, warrant, no valid DL
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Carey M. Barfield, 46, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer and was ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the area of Ford County roads 200 North and 1850 East, on the city’s west edge. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Barfield fail to dim her high-beams when required as she was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala with expired registration. Upon approaching the vehicle, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Barfield, who subsequently submitted to field-sobriety testing, which she allegedly failed. As she was being placed in handcuffs and in a squad car, Barfield allegedly resisted and fought officers. After Barfield arrived at the Ford County Jail, police found in her purse one baggy and one small container containing a combined 6.5 grams of suspected cocaine. Barfield also submitted to a breath test that registered her blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.129, above the legal limit of 0.08. The car she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
YAHOO!
Bloomington Hardee's worker wielding assault pistol chases drive-through food thieves
Police say a fast-food worker armed with an assault pistol went too far last week when he reportedly ran after a car pulling away from the drive-through window after the occupants left without paying for their food. No shots were fired in the Dec. 28 incident, which happened about 3:30...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
The following has been released by the Effingham Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On 01/04/23 at approximately 4 pm, Effingham Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on the corner of South Walnut Street and West Fayette Avenue. After a brief investigation, K9 Kona was deployed and alerted on the vehicle in which led to discovery of 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 23 capsules of suspected fentanyl.
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police officer. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Kristina R. Perkins of Flora for a Clay County...
WAND TV
Suspect involved in Decatur shooting enters plea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who police said was involved in a shooting that injured 3 people pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Court records indicated on Tuesday, Deyondre Weaver, 18, entered a plea of guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon were dismissed.
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn opts not to defend himself in two other felony cases; claims jail video shows him ‘being assaulted by an officer’
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said last month he wanted to defend himself in two other felony cases, then told Judge Robert Adrian on Tuesday morning he was withdrawing his request. Bradley Yohn, 35, also said during his appearance in...
Urbana sees over 60% drop in shots fired; but 3 families still mourn loved ones lost in 2022
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been two months since an Urbana man was shot and killed, but his sister said things haven’t gotten any easier. The family of 24-year-old Taveon Davis is still waiting for his killer to be brought to justice. He’s one of three people who were murdered in the city last year. […]
Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney […]
Champaign Police: Gun violence down 50% in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released on Thursday its review of 2022, and chief among their findings was that gun violence decreased by 50% between 2021 and 2022. Department officials said reducing gun violence was one of three key priorities the department set for 2022. Their efforts succeeded in lowering the number […]
Crime Stoppers asking for help locating Champaign woman with warrant for aggravated discharge of firearm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in locating a Champaign woman with a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police said the suspect is 47-year-old Angelia J. Gant. They described her as a 5’08” black female, weighing 233 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. The […]
Champaign Crime Stoppers looking for man suspected of theft, $10,000 in credit card fraud
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a man suspected of theft and credit card fraud. The suspect stole a wallet from a purse while distracting a customer at Hobby Lobby on N. Neil St. in Champaign on Dec. 9. The suspect then used the victim’s credit […]
