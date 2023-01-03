Read full article on original website
State Patrol Says Driving in Colorado Is Worse Than Ever Before
From rush hour to road rage, Colorado has always had a rocky reputation when it comes to driving. Unfortunately, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says things aren't looking up. According to a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release from CSP, troopers are seeing an increase in lane violations — Colorado's "top causal factor for injury and fatal crashes" last year — due to aggressive driving.
Drug recognition program helps cops tell if you’re high
(COLORADO) — 16 law enforcement officers from across the state of Colorado will take the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) advanced roadside impairment testing course in order to spot impairment on Colorado roads. CDOT said one-third of fatal crashes in Colorado are linked to drivers impaired by drugs, alcohol or a combination of substances, so […]
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
These two factors were the primary cause of fatal car crashes in Colorado last year
A total of 672 people died on Colorado roads in 2022, and according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol, lane violations and impaired driving were the primary causes of fatal crashes. Between January and July 2022, CSP determined that drivers traveling outside of their lane played a...
Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A number of drivers are combining drugs and alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. That's leading to more accidents on the roads involving impaired drivers. According to the latest CDOT data, 247 lives were lost because of impaired driving in 2022, accounting for The post Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation appeared first on KRDO.
Is It Illegal in Colorado to Not Use Your Turn Signals in Roundabouts?
Though we all hear the statistics about how roundabouts increase traffic flow and reduce accidents, it seems we cannot agree on how to use them. Especially when it comes to exiting them. They're better that 4-way stops, that for certain. How much time have we all wasted waiting to see...
Influential Colorado Sheriffs prepare to leave office
Both sheriffs say they plan to spend time with family.
Colorado convenience store clerk killed, suspect arrested in Indiana in victim’s car after chase
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of shooting and killing a convienence store owner in Wheat Ridge Thursday night was arrested in Indiana Friday morning after being caught driving the stolen vehicle of the victim. According to Wheat Ridge police, the convenience store owner was found dead in...
New details released about Idaho murder suspect
Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
Here's a breakdown of when keeping antlers you find is illegal in Colorado
Yet another constant reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, it's not uncommon to find antlers when you're exploring. Finding the remnants of animal shed is always exciting, often inspiring hopes of bringing the natural treasure home – whether that's to put on display or to give to the pups as a treat.
Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure
Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
Part of southbound I-25 shut down due to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A part of the right lane on southbound I-25 is closed due to a vehicle crash between Exit 146 and Exit 145, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash was reported at 8:22 a.m. on Wednesday. #I25 southbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between Exit 146 The post Part of southbound I-25 shut down due to crash appeared first on KRDO.
Huge improvement in Colorado drought, thanks to recent snows
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Body camera footage showing the shooting death of Christian Glass in Colorado
WATCH - What’s Causing the Dramatic Increase in Egg Prices?. Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. Updated: 3 hours ago. A suspect has been cited after a Mitchell High School student was...
Colorado Locking Pill Bottle Could Spread Across the Nation Soon
A crazy-cool invention that originated in Colorado may soon be expanding to healthcare providers and private parties all across the nation in the very near future. The invention is a locking pill bottle, much like a bike lock with a combination, and goes by the name Safe Rx. What is...
Fentanyl dealer gets Colorado’s toughest federal sentence
This sentence marks the U.S. Attorney's toughest penalty handed down in a fentanyl case in Colorado.
Wyoming Moose Population Continues Decline, Colorado Issues More Moose Hunting Licenses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has long been known as a premier moose hunting destination in the Lower 48, but Colorado has surpassed it, at least in terms of sheer number of tags issued. Wyoming issued 360 moose tags for the 2022 hunting season, according...
Walmart eliminates plastic, paper bags in Colorado
Walmart stores across Colorado have eliminated paper and plastic bags at checkout in response to the state’s new bag law. Kristen Chapman reports. Walmart eliminates plastic, paper bags in Colorado. Walmart stores across Colorado have eliminated paper and plastic bags at checkout in response to the state’s new bag...
