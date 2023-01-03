ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 3

Related
99.9 The Point

State Patrol Says Driving in Colorado Is Worse Than Ever Before

From rush hour to road rage, Colorado has always had a rocky reputation when it comes to driving. Unfortunately, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says things aren't looking up. According to a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release from CSP, troopers are seeing an increase in lane violations — Colorado's "top causal factor for injury and fatal crashes" last year — due to aggressive driving.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Drug recognition program helps cops tell if you’re high

(COLORADO) — 16 law enforcement officers from across the state of Colorado will take the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) advanced roadside impairment testing course in order to spot impairment on Colorado roads. CDOT said one-third of fatal crashes in Colorado are linked to drivers impaired by drugs, alcohol or a combination of substances, so […]
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A number of drivers are combining drugs and alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. That's leading to more accidents on the roads involving impaired drivers. According to the latest CDOT data, 247 lives were lost because of impaired driving in 2022, accounting for The post Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

New details released about Idaho murder suspect

Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure

Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Part of southbound I-25 shut down due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A part of the right lane on southbound I-25 is closed due to a vehicle crash between Exit 146 and Exit 145, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash was reported at 8:22 a.m. on Wednesday. #I25 southbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between Exit 146 The post Part of southbound I-25 shut down due to crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Walmart eliminates plastic, paper bags in Colorado

Walmart stores across Colorado have eliminated paper and plastic bags at checkout in response to the state’s new bag law. Kristen Chapman reports. Walmart eliminates plastic, paper bags in Colorado. Walmart stores across Colorado have eliminated paper and plastic bags at checkout in response to the state’s new bag...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy