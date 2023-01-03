Chicago Theater Is Home: An Interview with Marissa Lynn Ford About Her Plans for the League of Chicago Theatres

For this year’s list, we kept our overall ranking numbers but organized everything by category. Six years after moving from Salt Lake City to Chicago to pursue a career in comedy, multihyphenate Skyler Higley has established himself—among other things—as an accomplished stand-up and writer, showcasing an offbeat and sometimes bizarre sense of humor that manages to be laugh-out-loud funny while delving into meta and often existential avenues of thought. A staff writer at The Onion (and contributor to both ClickHole and The New Yorker), Higley—who also was a staff writer for “Conan”—played Just for Laughs, has been headlining around the country (including locally at Zanies), has been a featured guest on NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” and has a mind-bending “comedy mixtape” called “SALTWATER” out on streaming services. He was brought in to audition for “SNL” last summer and spent the month of December performing in New York City, so catch him in Chicago while you can. (Zach Freeman)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO