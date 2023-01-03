Read full article on original website
KTUL
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
KTUL
Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
KOKI FOX 23
Three arrests in Wagoner after fentanyl, Xanax and meth found in car
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies made three arrests, taking 16 grams of fentanyl off the streets. Wagoner County Lt. Hull was patrolling near Highway 69 and SW 15th Street when he spotted an SUV making a traffic violation. When he pulled over the car, the driver, identified as...
KTUL
Sheriff's office identifies man, woman found dead inTurley
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has identified the man and woman found dead in Turley Thursday night. TCSO says two people were found dead with gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. in a building behind a trailer home near East 66th Street North and Highway 75.
Kait 8
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening. Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already...
KTUL
KOKI FOX 23
Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County man faces decades in prison for neglecting a severely burned infant
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man faces decades in prison after neglecting an injured infant. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of child neglect. Taylor Reece Ryon, 28, entered a blind plea Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
KTUL
Citizens help Tulsa police arrest man accused of hit-and-run, fleeing from officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit and fleeing from the scene after crashing into another vehicle. Around noon on Jan. 4, officers said they observed the suspect driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone near 66th and South Sheridan.
KOKI FOX 23
Man leads Cherokee County Deputy on chase, refusing to pull over
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — On Tuesday night, a Cherokee County Sheriff Department (CCSO) Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop which turned into a vehicle pursuit after the driver refused to pull over. CCSO Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol Tuesday evening when he attempted a traffic stop for...
KTUL
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department recovers thousands in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department served two search warrants in McIntosh County on Wednesday and recovered thousands in stolen property. Lighthorse police and Lighthorse K9s served the two warrants simultaneously in the Hanna area and confiscated five UTVs, six ATVs, four tractors, two skid steers, and two dirt bikes.
KTUL
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
KOCO
KRMG
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Exposing Himself On Two Occasions In Same Month
Tulsa Police say a man is back in jail after being arrested for indecent exposure just two weeks after he was first arrested for exposing himself. Detectives say the victims helped put Austin Smith in jail both times. Investigators say Smith was first arrested in early December for exposing himself...
KTUL
KRMG
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
