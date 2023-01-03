ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee County, OK

KTUL

Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Sheriff's office identifies man, woman found dead inTurley

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has identified the man and woman found dead in Turley Thursday night. TCSO says two people were found dead with gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. in a building behind a trailer home near East 66th Street North and Highway 75.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Kait 8

Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening. Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

12-year-old girl in custody after stabbing, killing 9-year-old brother in Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Police took a 12-year-old girl into custody after they say she stabbed and killed her 9-year-old brother in Tulsa. Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing just off South Peoria Avenue between East 61st and East 71st streets. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were already at the scene and performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy, according to police.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police say 12-year-old stabs 9-year-old to death

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 9-year-old boy is dead after he was stabbed by a 12-year-old girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at a nearby apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

9-year-old boy dies after being stabbed by 12-year-old sister, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police confirm that a 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed by his sister at an apartment complex in south Tulsa. Police say they responded to an apartment complex near 64th and Peoria for a stabbing call and when they arrived, EMSA and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK

