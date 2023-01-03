ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Kamehameha Schools appoints new planning and development director

Kamehameha Schools recently announced the appointment of a new director of planning and development. Hilarie Alomar has worked at Kamehameha Schools for nearly 20 years. During that time, she worked on the trust’s North Shore plan, the Haleʻiwa Store Lots redevelopment and transit-oriented development in Kapālama Kai.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Signs to receive Hawaiian diacritics on Oʻahu's Leeward coast announced

Driving along the Leeward coast of Oʻahu, signs line the roads, guiding tourists and locals alike to their destination. Now, under a new policy that was announced early March 2022, the state's Department of Transportation will add Hawaiian diacritical markings to road signs. This will include adding the kahakō and ‘okina to about 16 signs on Oʻahu over the next couple months.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Playground Guide: Enchanted Lake Community Park in Kailua

We are used to the smaller, more compact parks in town, so when my 6-year-old son and I first visited Enchanted Lake Community Park on the windward side, we marveled at the scale of this play place. With basketball courts, baseball fields, bike paths, a playground and pavilion, it’s got everything you could wish for. Plus, the view is not too shabby with the dramatic Ko‘olau mountain range as a backdrop.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Millions of dollars in grants announced for Hawaiian Home Lands projects

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands recently announced that it would give out 23 grants to 14 organizations. The $8.5 million will help fund programs, services, projects and facility improvements on Hawaiian Home Lands statewide. It’s part of the department’s Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan. The program's goal is...
HAWAII STATE
mypearlcity.com

HMART makes a positive presence and contribution after six months in the Pearl City community as a popular Pearl City Shopping Center merchant

HMART has quickly become a favorite stop for patrons at the Pearl City Shopping Center after opening for business in July of 2022. With a wide selection of Asian and American foods and products, along with fresh seafood, produce, meats, housewares, and an impressive food court that features a bar, local plate lunches, and first-class bakery, customers are offered a relaxing environment to gather and enjoy good times with family and friends.
PEARL CITY, HI
bigislandgazette.com

New Youth Sports Programs Coming to Big Island

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces upcoming youth sports programs: Track & Field, T-Ball, Coach Pitch baseball league, and Age Group Boys’ Basketball. Two-track meets will be held in February for East and West Hawai‘i youth. The Age Group meeting will be held on Saturday,...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs

ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai'i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE

