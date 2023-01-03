Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kamehameha Schools appoints new planning and development director
Kamehameha Schools recently announced the appointment of a new director of planning and development. Hilarie Alomar has worked at Kamehameha Schools for nearly 20 years. During that time, she worked on the trust’s North Shore plan, the Haleʻiwa Store Lots redevelopment and transit-oriented development in Kapālama Kai.
Possible parking overcharges at HNL airport
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public about possible overcharges for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
bigislandnow.com
High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Signs to receive Hawaiian diacritics on Oʻahu's Leeward coast announced
Driving along the Leeward coast of Oʻahu, signs line the roads, guiding tourists and locals alike to their destination. Now, under a new policy that was announced early March 2022, the state's Department of Transportation will add Hawaiian diacritical markings to road signs. This will include adding the kahakō and ‘okina to about 16 signs on Oʻahu over the next couple months.
honolulumagazine.com
Playground Guide: Enchanted Lake Community Park in Kailua
We are used to the smaller, more compact parks in town, so when my 6-year-old son and I first visited Enchanted Lake Community Park on the windward side, we marveled at the scale of this play place. With basketball courts, baseball fields, bike paths, a playground and pavilion, it’s got everything you could wish for. Plus, the view is not too shabby with the dramatic Ko‘olau mountain range as a backdrop.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Millions of dollars in grants announced for Hawaiian Home Lands projects
The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands recently announced that it would give out 23 grants to 14 organizations. The $8.5 million will help fund programs, services, projects and facility improvements on Hawaiian Home Lands statewide. It’s part of the department’s Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan. The program's goal is...
KITV.com
WorkHawaii hosting major hiring event with dozens of employers on Jan. 10 in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for a new job or career on Oahu, the City and County of Honolulu is holding its first WorkHawaii hiring event of the year next week. It's happening on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Cannery located at 735 B Iwilei Road in Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu drivers are being urged to use coins for digital parking meters as hundreds are currently unable to accept card payments. About 1,300 electronic parking meters suddenly stopped accepting credit and debit cards on Wednesday, mainly in Downtown Honolulu and Waikiki. According to the Honolulu Civil Beat,...
mypearlcity.com
HMART makes a positive presence and contribution after six months in the Pearl City community as a popular Pearl City Shopping Center merchant
HMART has quickly become a favorite stop for patrons at the Pearl City Shopping Center after opening for business in July of 2022. With a wide selection of Asian and American foods and products, along with fresh seafood, produce, meats, housewares, and an impressive food court that features a bar, local plate lunches, and first-class bakery, customers are offered a relaxing environment to gather and enjoy good times with family and friends.
bigislandnow.com
Do you want an agricultural career? This Big Island residential program might be for you
A Big Island nonprofit is pioneering a new paradigm of conscious agriculture in North Kohala, honoring indigenous wisdom, food sovereignty and the transformational power of returning to the land. That nonprofit, Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, or HIP Agriculture, is offering residents the chance to learn how to establish a...
State adds more ‘No Right Turn On Red’ signs at major intersections
Some drivers said they were really surprised by it. They're so used to making that right on red in certain intersections that they never even paid attention to the signs.
bigislandgazette.com
New Youth Sports Programs Coming to Big Island
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces upcoming youth sports programs: Track & Field, T-Ball, Coach Pitch baseball league, and Age Group Boys’ Basketball. Two-track meets will be held in February for East and West Hawai‘i youth. The Age Group meeting will be held on Saturday,...
Digital parking meters knocked-out by Verizon network changes
The city is facing big parking problems after it said Verizon shut down its 2G and 3G networks.
Blangiardi, Kiaaina Must Act On 'Residential A' Property Taxes
Dear council member Esther Kiaaina and Mayor Rick Blangiardi: We need some help. As our elected representatives, we believe you are in the position to help find a solution to a matter with which we are struggling. And we are certainly not alone. Over the last two years, from 2021...
Oahu now issuing 4-year licenses to 72+ drivers
Oahu residents who are between the ages of 72 and 79 can now renew their driver’s license every four years.
HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs
ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai'i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
KITV.com
Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
hawaiireporter.com
High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents
The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
