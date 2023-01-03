ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Malek Sherif

According to a poll, setting aside money for emergencies is one of the most common financial resolutions in 2023.

Financial ResolutionsPhoto byRODNAE Productions/pexels.com. One of the most common financial goals for 2023 is to start or add to an emergency savings fund. According to a recent poll conducted by Personal Capital, 31% of respondents want to boost their emergency savings, which is more than the percentage of respondents who want to save money to purchase a vehicle (15%), buy a house (9%), or throw a wedding (8%).
AOL Corp

Here are the biggest retirement changes coming in 2023

Surging inflation this year smashed retirement savings accounts and left retirees battered by escalating prices from gas and food to monthly rent. The fallout from higher prices transformed the landscape for older Americans and those saving for their golden years, while a last-minute spending deal to avert a government shutdown included a handful of changes to the retirement system next year.
NASDAQ

How To Budget for a Wedding While Paying Off Student Loans

If you’re planning for a wedding and juggling student loan payments, there are several ways you can cut back on wedding expenses without sacrificing any of your dreams for the big day. Tips: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs. Here’s what you need to know...
KTEN.com

Capital Gains Tax for Roth IRAs

When you’re saving for retirement, there are a variety of accounts you could use. The Roth IRA, or individual retirement account, is one of those options. Roth IRAs offer more investment flexibility, as well as their own tax benefits. Understanding how a Roth IRA is taxed is essential to taking full advantage of it. It’s important to understand how Roth IRAs are taxed, especially when it comes to gains and withdrawals. You can work with a financial advisor who can help set your retirement and tax planning strategies up in ways that can benefit you.
GOBankingRates

Bad Bank Habits You Need To Lose in 2023

Many people take a "set it and forget it" approach to banking: Once you establish a savings and checking account, you often don't really pay attention to how you interact with these accounts. The...
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?

Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.

