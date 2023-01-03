When you’re saving for retirement, there are a variety of accounts you could use. The Roth IRA, or individual retirement account, is one of those options. Roth IRAs offer more investment flexibility, as well as their own tax benefits. Understanding how a Roth IRA is taxed is essential to taking full advantage of it. It’s important to understand how Roth IRAs are taxed, especially when it comes to gains and withdrawals. You can work with a financial advisor who can help set your retirement and tax planning strategies up in ways that can benefit you.

