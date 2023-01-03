Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating two pedestrian deaths
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two pedestrian fatalities that occurred Friday night. 35-year old, April Nicole Harrod, of 3100 block Mike Padgett Highway was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Mike Padgett. Harrod was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 p.m. 60-year-old, Tommy […]
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
WRDW-TV
Bomb threat disrupts Barnwell High; teen caught with knife at Greenbrier
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Barnwell High and a student at Greenbrier High faces discipline after bringing a knife to school on Friday, according to authorities. In Barnwell, deputies evacuated the school and a bomb canine unit assisted with a search of the...
WRDW-TV
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
wfxg.com
Federal agents arrest wanted suspect in Columbia County
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says it assisted the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting a wanted suspect Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect, William Harris, was wanted on felonies and had a history of violence. FOX54 is working to learn more details about his connection to the CSRA.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on […]
Man with assault rifle, security gear demands family leave Augusta restaurant
A family told NewsChannel 6 that a man who appeared to be wearing security officer gear arrived at their table with an assault rifle.
WJBF.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
WJBF.com
Pregnant woman leads officers on high-speed chase
Dozens of power lines and trees fallen due to severe …. Augusta leaders pushing a new CSPLOST to put before voters to fund a new James Brown Arena. ‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from …. NewsChannel 6 at 5. New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at Parkdale Mills on Friday morning. The yarn plant is in the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the building was evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg deputies have found vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have located the vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts in the area. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are searching for an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that may have been used in...
Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of one year death anniversary
Augusta, Ga ( WJBF) – “Oh, it’s been hard. I had a moment this morning it was really rough today but it’s been hard you have good days you have bad days” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt. That’s the feeling, Jamila McDaniel says she has coming up on one year since the shooting death of her […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect sought in theft of trailer, tens of thousands in property
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused in two thefts. Robert Cleveland Shipley, 41, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Shipley is wanted on two counts of felony theft by...
WRDW-TV
Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents and fellows. A look at the latest plans for Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena.
‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from Bamberg County Office on Aging multiple times
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Catalytic converter thefts have swept the country and the CSRA. “They know how important these buses are. But we have to take the sick and needing to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, and they know better,” board member of Bamberg County Office on Aging Samella Porter told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagetalk. The […]
WRDW-TV
11 year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Appling, according to the family. The family has confirmed he has been rushed in for emergency surgery, all that has been confirmed is he is missing part of his scalp, exposed tendons, and several lacerations.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
