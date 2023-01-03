Nomination for new state Office of Wellness and Resilience to focus on 'trauma-informed care'

Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gov. Green's nomination to lead Dept. of Land and Natural Resources on facing opposition
A petition has been started to oppose Gov. Josh Green's nominee, Dawn Chang, to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Chang is a former deputy attorney general for the department who also started a company called Ku’iwalu Consulting. Her clients have included the Honolulu Authority for Rapid...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Social security benefits to increase 9% this year, risking SNAP eligibility for some
Residents receiving social security, or supplemental security income, are getting a nearly 9% increase for this year. However, that increase could also impact a household's eligibility for food assistance under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Social Security and SSI beneficiaries were mailed notifications last month, according to...
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
Vicky Cayetano: Hawaii's New Leaders Must Match Optimism With Action
As we start off a new year, people are filled with a sense of hope and optimism. Resolutions are made usually with the intent of fulfilling them so we can make our lives and our world a better place. Similarly, we look forward to a legislative session with new leadership...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report: COVID is still spreading widely in Hawaii, but fewer are getting boosters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID is still spreading widely in the community but fewer people are getting booster shots, according to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. UHERO surveyed more than 1,600 adults in fall 2022. Nearly half (45.5%) of the respondents had tested positive for...
Tens Of Thousands In Hawaii May Be Working Less Because They Have ‘Long Covid’
The mysterious condition known as long Covid may be in large part to blame for the labor shortage that has slowed Hawaii’s progress in recovering economically from the pandemic, state lawmakers were told Wednesday. Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said UHERO will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers
KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
Bringing students home to fix Hawaii’s doctor shortage
The biggest shortage is in primary care specialties, but one way to help is by bringing local students back to the Islands. A Hawaii Pacific Health program aims to do just that.
Taxes, housing drive people from Hawaii, policy group says
(The Center Square) - High taxes and a lack of affordable housing are likely behind the exodus of people from Hawaii, according to Keli'i Akina, president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Hawaii lost about 7,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022. International migration brought 5,785 people to the Aloha state, but more than 15,000 left the...
hawaiireporter.com
High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents
The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how...
americanmilitarynews.com
Eternal flame for Hawaii’s veterans and fallen snuffed out
Since at least Dec. 23 the Hawaii State Eternal Flame War Memorial, which burns to honor all Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, has not been burning. In 2022, local Vietnam War veterans revived a long-standing tradition of gathering at Korean and Vietnam war memorials. The pandemic had stopped the gathering for two years. As part of the tradition, they would go to the flame, situated opposite the state Capitol on the mauka side of Beretania Street, to light candles to usher in Christmas Eve and remember lost comrades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State considers another tax refund to ease pinch of Hawaii’s rising cost of living
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh from issuing a $300 tax rebate to residents, Gov. Josh Green’s administration is considering another tax refund this year. But unlike the previous rebate, this one is for the middle-class and low-income residents struggling with Hawaii’s high cost of living and inflation. “We’re looking...
Task Force: Hawaii Needs To Remove Thousands Of Cesspools Sooner Than Planned
Hawaii currently has an official goal to replace all of its cesspools with better sewage treatment systems that cause less harm to the local environment and public health by 2050. But with as many as 83,000 cesspools releasing some 53 million gallons of untreated sewage into the islands’ soil, streams...
Air Ambulance Crash Exposes Vulnerability In Neighbor Island Health Care
The deadly crash of a medical air transport plane off Maui last month has focused attention on the adequacy of Hawaii’s health care system on the remote neighbor islands. The Dec. 15 accident, involving a Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance, killed pilot Brian Treptow, flight nurse Courtney Parry and flight paramedic Gabriel Camacho as they headed from Maui to the Big Island on a night mission to transport a patient to Honolulu, according to Hawaii Life Flight.
bigislandnow.com
Do you want an agricultural career? This Big Island residential program might be for you
A Big Island nonprofit is pioneering a new paradigm of conscious agriculture in North Kohala, honoring indigenous wisdom, food sovereignty and the transformational power of returning to the land. That nonprofit, Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, or HIP Agriculture, is offering residents the chance to learn how to establish a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales. The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use. Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only...
KITV.com
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
