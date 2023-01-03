ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Nomination for new state Office of Wellness and Resilience to focus on 'trauma-informed care'

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Social security benefits to increase 9% this year, risking SNAP eligibility for some

Residents receiving social security, or supplemental security income, are getting a nearly 9% increase for this year. However, that increase could also impact a household's eligibility for food assistance under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Social Security and SSI beneficiaries were mailed notifications last month, according to...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy

A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
The Center Square

Taxes, housing drive people from Hawaii, policy group says

(The Center Square) - High taxes and a lack of affordable housing are likely behind the exodus of people from Hawaii, according to Keli'i Akina, president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Hawaii lost about 7,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022. International migration brought 5,785 people to the Aloha state, but more than 15,000 left the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how...
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Eternal flame for Hawaii’s veterans and fallen snuffed out

Since at least Dec. 23 the Hawaii State Eternal Flame War Memorial, which burns to honor all Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, has not been burning. In 2022, local Vietnam War veterans revived a long-standing tradition of gathering at Korean and Vietnam war memorials. The pandemic had stopped the gathering for two years. As part of the tradition, they would go to the flame, situated opposite the state Capitol on the mauka side of Beretania Street, to light candles to usher in Christmas Eve and remember lost comrades.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Air Ambulance Crash Exposes Vulnerability In Neighbor Island Health Care

The deadly crash of a medical air transport plane off Maui last month has focused attention on the adequacy of Hawaii’s health care system on the remote neighbor islands. The Dec. 15 accident, involving a Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance, killed pilot Brian Treptow, flight nurse Courtney Parry and flight paramedic Gabriel Camacho as they headed from Maui to the Big Island on a night mission to transport a patient to Honolulu, according to Hawaii Life Flight.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales. The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use. Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE

