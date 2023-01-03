Paul Mulcahy is beginning to wonder: Is there something about his face?. It is, with no exaggeration, the most mauled mug in college basketball, a magnet for opposing elbows and forearms and even the occasional knee. The Rutgers guard took another hard shot directly to the bridge of his nose on Thursday night that sent him flying into the basket stanchion at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO