saturdaytradition.com
BTN hoops analyst Andy Katz has 3 bold predictions for Rutgers basketball after recent hot streak
Rutgers hoops has been gaining a lot of momentum with only B1G matchups left on the schedule. BTN analyst Andy Katz is pretty high on the Scarlet Knights at this point in the year. Katz predicted that Rutgers will compete for the B1G title, get a double bye in the...
NJ.com
Paul Mulcahy can carry Rutgers basketball to new heights | Politi
Paul Mulcahy is beginning to wonder: Is there something about his face?. It is, with no exaggeration, the most mauled mug in college basketball, a magnet for opposing elbows and forearms and even the occasional knee. The Rutgers guard took another hard shot directly to the bridge of his nose on Thursday night that sent him flying into the basket stanchion at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NJ.com
Steve Pikiell, entire Rutgers staff watch Class of 2024 star Dylan Harper score 36 in loss to Camden
Nearly two years ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic altered American life, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, his staff and players Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker showed out at Kean University to show support for recruiting target Cliff Omoruyi. The 6-foot-11 Omoruyi had a rough night in Roselle Catholic’s loss...
NJ.com
Kevin Willard returns to New Jersey looking to take down giant-killer Rutgers
Kevin Willard hasn’t much enjoyed coaching at Rutgers in recent years. As the head coach at Seton Hall, he went 0-2 at Jersey Mike’s Arena against coach Steve Pikiell but was 4-3 overall at the RAC. Now that he’s the head man at Maryland, Willard will be making...
NJ.com
Verona starts off strong, finishes strong enough to make its way past Shabazz
The universal “they” love to say after taking part in or witnessing come-from-behind victories that it’s not how you start, but how you finish that counts. Now try convincing Verona that a successful finish isn’t often predicated on what all went down in the early going.
NJ.com
Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash
When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
NJ.com
Eagles injury report: Is Jalen Hurts closer to starting vs. Giants? Offensive lineman waived
It’s been two weeks since the Eagles have had Jalen Hurts start at quarterback, and the team has lost two straight games. However, it appears he is a step closer to playing at a time when the Eagles will need him to put themselves in a better position for the playoffs.
NJ.com
How to watch Camden vs. Bosco, star-studded No. 2 vs 3 boys hoops game Friday night
The biggest showdown in New Jersey so far this winter will be live streamed on Friday night, giving fans the chance to watch Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 3 Don Bosco Prep go head to head. The star-studded matchup between Camden and Don Bosco Prep...
NJ.com
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
NJ.com
Ice hockey: Robbinsville-Allentown tops Princeton after high-scoring 3rd period
Jaiden Gingras and Luke Gensinger recorded two goals and two assists apiece to lead Robbinsville-Allentown to a victory at home over Princeton, 6-4, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Jamison Pike tallied three assists while Colin Rubin and Brendan Goddeyne scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown, which broke a...
NJ.com
Girls basketball: Jacobs paces Medford Tech past Bordentown
Jada Jacobs finished with 19 points while Emmalee Buttocovla added 13 to help lead Medford Tech to a 52-37 win over Bordentown in Bordentown. Pate Riffle chipped in with 10 points and Soleil Casseus contributed with eight for Medford Tech (5-3), which has won four of its last five games.
NJ.com
Rutherford edges Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap
Behind Mackenzie Vellis’ 16 points, Rutherford defeated Lyndhurst 38-36 in a back-and-forth contest at Lyndhurst. After a closely contested first half, Rutherford (5-3) held a narrow 19-18 lead over Lyndhurst. However, it seemed like Rutherford began to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring its opponent 14-8 to take a six-point lead heading into the final period.
NJ.com
Top-ranked 144-pounder goes down in No. 3 St. Joe (Mont.) win over No. 5 CBA
A Jersey diner doesn’t scramble the way St. Joseph (Mont.) and Christian Brothers did Friday night. In a dual meet featuring some of the finest wrestling talent in New Jersey, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 CBA wrestled like a state title was on the line in virtually every bout. St. Joseph finished with an 8-6 split and rode upset victories by Yannis Charles at 144 and Vincent Paino at 113 to a 37-21 victory in Middletown.
NJ.com
Girls basketball: Eastern Christian stops Hawthorne
Kirsten Braunius and Skyy Lynn Marcano each had 13 points to help lift Eastern Christian to a 44-22 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Gianna Angelucci chipped in with eight points for Eastern Christian (4-2), which has won three of its last four games. Sabrina DiFilippo led Hawthorne (0-7) with 13...
NJ.com
Carteret defeats Mother Seton - Girls basketball recap
Beauty Nwanzee accumulated 13 points, nine steals, and eight rebounds to lead Carteret past Mother Seton 50-23 in Carteret. Mother Seton (2-4) took a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter before Carteret (5-4) held it to just two points in the second and went into halftime up 22-12. Carteret continued to roll in the second half outscoring Mother Seton 28-11.
NJ.com
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep downs No. 5 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey recap
Ty Oller recorded two goals and an assist as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 4-2, over No. 5 Princeton Day at the Lisa McGraw Rink at Princeton Day. Dean Toskos added a goal and an assist while Ryan Murphy rounded out the scoring for unbeaten Don Bosco Prep (8-0-1).
NJ.com
Madison over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Charlotte Tuhy led with 21 points while Alex Reigle put in 16 more as Madison won on the road, 57-31, over Kinnelon. Beau Braverman sank four 3-pointers for her 12 points for Madison (7-1), which set the tone with a 14-3 run in the first quarter. Olivia Aliotta paced Kinnelon...
NJ.com
Hackettstown defeats Jefferson in OT - Boys basketball recap
Darien Santos scored 25 points for Hackettstown as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Jefferson 55-54 in overtime in Hackettstown and remain undefeated. Trailing 37-26 at the end of the third quarter, Hackettstown (7-0) caught fire in the fourth and outscored Jefferson 20-9 to send the game into overtime tied at 46. From there, Hackettstown outscored Jefferson 9-8 in the extra period to secure the victory.
NJ.com
Boys Basketball: Immaculata overpowers Phillipsburg
Immaculata cruised to a 66-47 victory over Phillipsburg to stay undefeated this season, in Somerville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NJ.com
Dominic Locricchio leads West Orange over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Dominic Locricchio struck twice, including the game-winner, as West Orange won, 4-2, over Bayonne at the Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Andrew Raymon scored first on a power play goal for West Orange (6-2) while Bayonne (1-5) responded with a power play goal by Tyler Fox to knot the score in the first period.
