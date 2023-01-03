ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Paul Mulcahy can carry Rutgers basketball to new heights | Politi

Paul Mulcahy is beginning to wonder: Is there something about his face?. It is, with no exaggeration, the most mauled mug in college basketball, a magnet for opposing elbows and forearms and even the occasional knee. The Rutgers guard took another hard shot directly to the bridge of his nose on Thursday night that sent him flying into the basket stanchion at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash

When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Jacobs paces Medford Tech past Bordentown

Jada Jacobs finished with 19 points while Emmalee Buttocovla added 13 to help lead Medford Tech to a 52-37 win over Bordentown in Bordentown. Pate Riffle chipped in with 10 points and Soleil Casseus contributed with eight for Medford Tech (5-3), which has won four of its last five games.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford edges Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap

Behind Mackenzie Vellis’ 16 points, Rutherford defeated Lyndhurst 38-36 in a back-and-forth contest at Lyndhurst. After a closely contested first half, Rutherford (5-3) held a narrow 19-18 lead over Lyndhurst. However, it seemed like Rutherford began to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring its opponent 14-8 to take a six-point lead heading into the final period.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Top-ranked 144-pounder goes down in No. 3 St. Joe (Mont.) win over No. 5 CBA

A Jersey diner doesn’t scramble the way St. Joseph (Mont.) and Christian Brothers did Friday night. In a dual meet featuring some of the finest wrestling talent in New Jersey, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 CBA wrestled like a state title was on the line in virtually every bout. St. Joseph finished with an 8-6 split and rode upset victories by Yannis Charles at 144 and Vincent Paino at 113 to a 37-21 victory in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Eastern Christian stops Hawthorne

Kirsten Braunius and Skyy Lynn Marcano each had 13 points to help lift Eastern Christian to a 44-22 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Gianna Angelucci chipped in with eight points for Eastern Christian (4-2), which has won three of its last four games. Sabrina DiFilippo led Hawthorne (0-7) with 13...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Carteret defeats Mother Seton - Girls basketball recap

Beauty Nwanzee accumulated 13 points, nine steals, and eight rebounds to lead Carteret past Mother Seton 50-23 in Carteret. Mother Seton (2-4) took a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter before Carteret (5-4) held it to just two points in the second and went into halftime up 22-12. Carteret continued to roll in the second half outscoring Mother Seton 28-11.
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Don Bosco Prep downs No. 5 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey recap

Ty Oller recorded two goals and an assist as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 4-2, over No. 5 Princeton Day at the Lisa McGraw Rink at Princeton Day. Dean Toskos added a goal and an assist while Ryan Murphy rounded out the scoring for unbeaten Don Bosco Prep (8-0-1).
NJ.com

Madison over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Charlotte Tuhy led with 21 points while Alex Reigle put in 16 more as Madison won on the road, 57-31, over Kinnelon. Beau Braverman sank four 3-pointers for her 12 points for Madison (7-1), which set the tone with a 14-3 run in the first quarter. Olivia Aliotta paced Kinnelon...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Hackettstown defeats Jefferson in OT - Boys basketball recap

Darien Santos scored 25 points for Hackettstown as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Jefferson 55-54 in overtime in Hackettstown and remain undefeated. Trailing 37-26 at the end of the third quarter, Hackettstown (7-0) caught fire in the fourth and outscored Jefferson 20-9 to send the game into overtime tied at 46. From there, Hackettstown outscored Jefferson 9-8 in the extra period to secure the victory.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

