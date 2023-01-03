ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Caesars promo code: Claim $1,250 bonus if first bet loses on NBA, NFL, and more

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s plenty on this weekend’s sports slate and Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL is a new bettor’s ticket to up to $1,250 back if...
NJ.com

January 6 NBA player props: Picks for LeBron, Durant, Jokic, and more on Friday night

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All over the league, stars were shining over the holidays and it’s carried over to the new year. with a full slate ahead,...
NJ.com

Jets’ Sauce Gardner explains plan to honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin with powerful tribute

A few days ago it would have been impossible to picture the Jets’ best young player wearing a Bills jersey on the field before this weekend’s season finale in Miami. But given the unprecedented events of this week, seeing Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in a Bills jersey Sunday should make even the biggest Jets fan smile.
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB makes bold prediction for Giants’ return to playoffs

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
NJ.com

Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought

By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NJ.com

Hall of Famer says Daniel Jones could be Giants’ franchise QB

Warren Moon is drinking the Kool-Aid. The Pro Football Hall of Famer believes Daniel Jones could be a franchise quarterback for the New York Giants. Consider what Moon told TMZ:. “I think he finally has the coach now that figured out what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he’s taking...
NJ.com

Jets’ Mike White, out Sunday at Dolphins, says he had five broken ribs after big hits last month

Jets quarterback Mike White is done for the season as he continues to deal with the rib fractures he suffered in last month’s memorable loss to the Bills. And Friday, after he was ruled out for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins, White revealed that he was dealing with five broken ribs before returning to play in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

ESPN talking head claims Giants’ Daniel Jones is top-5 QB and insanity ensues

Daniel Jones has played well lately and most recently helped the New York Giants to a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts that secured his team’s first playoff berth since 2016. But is he a top-5 quarterback? That’s the controversial opinion ESPN’s Max Kellerman had Wednesday on “First Take.”...
NJ.com

Bills sign safety off of Jets’ practice squad

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they have signed Jared Mayden to their active roster off of the New York Jets practice squad. In correspondence with the move, they are releasing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mayden was most recently with the Jets,...
NJ.com

The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 6

The first four weeks of the girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. NJ Advance Media has brought back the “starting five”, which began last season, where we name five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in each conference.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

MLB insider gives Mets-Carlos Correa update

A deal may get done soon. The New York Mets have been quiet about contract talks with Carlos Correa since the infielder’s physical raised concerns, but SNY’s Andy Martino gave an update Thursday:. There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Carlos Correa’s camp about Correa’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy