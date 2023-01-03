Read full article on original website
NJ.com
Caesars promo code: Claim $1,250 bonus if first bet loses on NBA, NFL, and more
There's plenty on this weekend's sports slate and Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL is a new bettor's ticket to up to $1,250 back if...
NJ.com
January 6 NBA player props: Picks for LeBron, Durant, Jokic, and more on Friday night
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All over the league, stars were shining over the holidays and it’s carried over to the new year. with a full slate ahead,...
NJ.com
Giants players blast NFL for apparently trying to resume game after Damar Hamlin collapsed: ‘A bunch of bulls---’
Nearly two days have passed since Damar Hamlin’s tragic medical incident Monday night in Cincinnati. And players around the league — including in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday — are still trying to process it all. But one thing is clear to them: They’re furious, frustrated,...
NJ.com
Jets’ Sauce Gardner explains plan to honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin with powerful tribute
A few days ago it would have been impossible to picture the Jets’ best young player wearing a Bills jersey on the field before this weekend’s season finale in Miami. But given the unprecedented events of this week, seeing Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in a Bills jersey Sunday should make even the biggest Jets fan smile.
NJ.com
Week 18 NFL player props for Saturday: Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry prop bets
There are a pair of important games kicking off the regular season's final slate, and we've chosen our favorite Week 18 NFL player...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
NJ.com
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
NJ.com
NFL Week 18 picks: New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will Eagles clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed?
It’s the final week of the regular-season finale, and the Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are preparing to square off against one another at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite both teams already clinching playoff berths, they are coming into the game at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Eagles have...
NJ.com
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
NJ.com
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
NJ.com
Ex-Jets QB makes bold prediction for Giants’ return to playoffs
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
NJ.com
Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought
By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NJ.com
Giants’ Graham Gano hopes to add to a list of memorable kicks that include a 78-yarder he ‘expected to make’
Stick around for 13 seasons as an NFL kicker and you’re sure to have a treasure trove of memories. Graham Gano, who is in his 13th season overall and third with the Giants, has lots of them filed away. The Giants, of course, know a lot about one of...
NJ.com
Hall of Famer says Daniel Jones could be Giants’ franchise QB
Warren Moon is drinking the Kool-Aid. The Pro Football Hall of Famer believes Daniel Jones could be a franchise quarterback for the New York Giants. Consider what Moon told TMZ:. “I think he finally has the coach now that figured out what his strengths and weaknesses are, and he’s taking...
NJ.com
Jets’ Mike White, out Sunday at Dolphins, says he had five broken ribs after big hits last month
Jets quarterback Mike White is done for the season as he continues to deal with the rib fractures he suffered in last month’s memorable loss to the Bills. And Friday, after he was ruled out for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins, White revealed that he was dealing with five broken ribs before returning to play in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.
NJ.com
ESPN talking head claims Giants’ Daniel Jones is top-5 QB and insanity ensues
Daniel Jones has played well lately and most recently helped the New York Giants to a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts that secured his team’s first playoff berth since 2016. But is he a top-5 quarterback? That’s the controversial opinion ESPN’s Max Kellerman had Wednesday on “First Take.”...
NJ.com
Bills sign safety off of Jets’ practice squad
The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they have signed Jared Mayden to their active roster off of the New York Jets practice squad. In correspondence with the move, they are releasing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Mayden was most recently with the Jets,...
NJ.com
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 6
The first four weeks of the girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. NJ Advance Media has brought back the “starting five”, which began last season, where we name five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in each conference.
NJ.com
MLB insider gives Mets-Carlos Correa update
A deal may get done soon. The New York Mets have been quiet about contract talks with Carlos Correa since the infielder’s physical raised concerns, but SNY’s Andy Martino gave an update Thursday:. There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Carlos Correa’s camp about Correa’s...
NJ.com
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux on Colts’ Jeff Saturday’s comments: ‘I don’t know who he is’
The New York Giants stomped on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 38-10 win to secure a spot in the playoffs. But Colts quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the second quarter on a hit by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. As Foles laid injured on the ground, Thibodeaux celebrated the tackle by doing fake snow angels in the turf.
