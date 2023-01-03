Read full article on original website
How to watch Camden vs. Bosco, star-studded No. 2 vs 3 boys hoops game Friday night
The biggest showdown in New Jersey so far this winter will be live streamed on Friday night, giving fans the chance to watch Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 3 Don Bosco Prep go head to head. The star-studded matchup between Camden and Don Bosco Prep...
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Jan. 7
Gloucester at Gloucester Catholic, 11:30 a.m. No. 10 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 19 Hudson Catholic, 12 p.m. Middle Township at Bishop Eustace, 12:30 p.m. No. 1 Roselle Catholic vs. No. 11 Montclair Immaculate, 4 p.m. No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at Piscataway, 11:30 a.m. No. 6 Rutgers Prep vs....
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep edges Lawrenceville - Boys ice hockey recap
James Tarabocchia made 36 saves on 38 shots to propel Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a narrow 3-2 victory over Lawrenceville at Ice Vault in Wayne. AJ Carey, Ty Oller, Luca Chiaese each scored a goal for Don Bosco Prep (9-0-1), who have won its last five games. Kenny Kalman, Kris Krumins, and Liam St. Pierre each recorded an assist.
Ice Hockey: Mahwah’s Miller joins 100-point club in win over Indian Hills
A 45-point junior season put Anthony Miller in a prime position to reach a major career milestone as a senior. Before the puck dropped on the 2022-23 campaign, Miller was just 17 points away from hitting the century mark and he wasted no time hitting it. With two goals and...
Livingston ties Verona-Glen Ridge - Boys ice hockey recap
Egor Tarasyuk scored twice for Livingston as it tied Verona-Glen Ridge 2-2 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Livingston (4-3-2) took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period before Verona-Glen Ridge (3-4-2) scored twice in the second. However, Livingston also netted one in the second as the two teams battled to a draw.
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Hidalgo goes off for 40 as No. 5 Paul VI defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had a huge game, posting a 40-points, 12-steal doubl-double including six rebounds and six assists to lead Paul VI, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Camden 97-56 in Camden. Eva Andrews also tallied 20 points with Azanah Campbell tallying 12 points, five rebounds and...
Showtime is making a documentary about DJ Wagner and the Camden basketball team
Showtime is in production on a documentary about D.J. Wagner and the Camden boys basketball team that will culminate at the Iverson Classic All-American game in New Jersey in April. A Showtime camera crew is following the Kentucky-bound Wagner and the team this season, and was on hand Friday night...
Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash
When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
Girls basketball: Palek sisters making their mark for surging Middle Twp. (PHOTOS)
After transferring to their hometown high school last January, the Palek sisters weren’t eligible to play basketball, but they did get a chance to bond and practice with their future teammates at Middle Township. This season, they’re showing why they were worth waiting for. Junior forward Madison Palek...
No. 10 Immaculate Heart defeats Passaic Tech - Girls basketball recap
Selena Cieszko and Julia Schutz each tallied 10 points to lead Immaculate Heart, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Passaic Tech 45-27 in Washington Township to win its fifth in a row. Immaculate Heart (10-1) took control early as it shut Passaic Tech (2-7) out in the first...
Girls Basketball Top 20 for Jan. 5: Holiday tourney wins & upsets lead to shake-up
The holiday tournaments provided a hard look at the girls basketball landscape. A handful of teams played multiple in-and-out-of-state games, testing themselves against some of the top teams in the country. Others stayed in the Garden State, also playing against some top teams around New Jersey.
Evan Werner leads Hasbrouck Heights over Wallington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Werner sank five 3-pointers in his game-high 22 points as Hasbrouck Heights won on the road, 63-30, over Wallington. Josh Rodriguez added 11 points while Joey Formisano put in 10 more for Hasbrouck Heights (5-2), which set the tone with a 17-5 run in the first quarter. Dariel Gil...
Bishop Eustace narrowly defeats Highland - Girls basketball recap
Giavanna Rogers recorded 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds to propel Bishop Eustace to a 46-43 victory over Highland in Blackwood. Isabella Serano recorded 15 points for Bishop Eustace (4-6), who jumped out to a 19-17 lead by halftime. The second half was also a tight affair, as Bishop Eustace edged Highland, 27-26, to maintain its lead.
Gloucester Tech hands Gateway first loss -- Girls basketball recap
Brianna Gibson scored seven points to help Gloucester Tech edge Gateway, 26-21, in Woodbury Heights. Nina Ricci and Ava Feiel added five points each in the win. Gloucester Tech (3-4), led 10-7 at halftime. Gateway (8-1), which was undefeated coming into the contest, got a double-double performance form Angelina Zagone....
Boys Basketball: Immaculata overpowers Phillipsburg
Immaculata cruised to a 66-47 victory over Phillipsburg to stay undefeated this season, in Somerville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Carteret defeats Mother Seton - Girls basketball recap
Beauty Nwanzee accumulated 13 points, nine steals, and eight rebounds to lead Carteret past Mother Seton 50-23 in Carteret. Mother Seton (2-4) took a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter before Carteret (5-4) held it to just two points in the second and went into halftime up 22-12. Carteret continued to roll in the second half outscoring Mother Seton 28-11.
Passaic Tech edges Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap
Ayden Brown tallied 16 points to lead Passaic Tech to a 51-48 victory over Old Tappan in Wayne. Jordan Lugo added eight points for Passaic Tech (6-3), who jumped out to a 29-18 lead by halftime. Old Tappan (2-6) found its groove in the third quarter, outscoring Passaic Tech 13-8 to climb back into the game. However, Passaic Tech was able to hold off Old Tappan’s ferocious comeback in the fourth quarter to win the game.
Middletown South edges North Bergen on the road - Boys basketball recap
Middletown South traveled up the state and took down North Bergen, 62-60, in North Bergen. Owen Richter (15 points), Pat Brown (14 points), Dylan Csik (14 points), and Brady Hahn (13 points) all scored in double figures for Middletown South, which led 37-32 at halftime. Richter and Will Nugent, who had three points, were each 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
