No. 3 Don Bosco Prep edges Lawrenceville - Boys ice hockey recap

James Tarabocchia made 36 saves on 38 shots to propel Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a narrow 3-2 victory over Lawrenceville at Ice Vault in Wayne. AJ Carey, Ty Oller, Luca Chiaese each scored a goal for Don Bosco Prep (9-0-1), who have won its last five games. Kenny Kalman, Kris Krumins, and Liam St. Pierre each recorded an assist.
Livingston ties Verona-Glen Ridge - Boys ice hockey recap

Egor Tarasyuk scored twice for Livingston as it tied Verona-Glen Ridge 2-2 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Livingston (4-3-2) took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period before Verona-Glen Ridge (3-4-2) scored twice in the second. However, Livingston also netted one in the second as the two teams battled to a draw.
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash

When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
Bishop Eustace narrowly defeats Highland - Girls basketball recap

Giavanna Rogers recorded 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds to propel Bishop Eustace to a 46-43 victory over Highland in Blackwood. Isabella Serano recorded 15 points for Bishop Eustace (4-6), who jumped out to a 19-17 lead by halftime. The second half was also a tight affair, as Bishop Eustace edged Highland, 27-26, to maintain its lead.
Carteret defeats Mother Seton - Girls basketball recap

Beauty Nwanzee accumulated 13 points, nine steals, and eight rebounds to lead Carteret past Mother Seton 50-23 in Carteret. Mother Seton (2-4) took a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter before Carteret (5-4) held it to just two points in the second and went into halftime up 22-12. Carteret continued to roll in the second half outscoring Mother Seton 28-11.
Passaic Tech edges Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Ayden Brown tallied 16 points to lead Passaic Tech to a 51-48 victory over Old Tappan in Wayne. Jordan Lugo added eight points for Passaic Tech (6-3), who jumped out to a 29-18 lead by halftime. Old Tappan (2-6) found its groove in the third quarter, outscoring Passaic Tech 13-8 to climb back into the game. However, Passaic Tech was able to hold off Old Tappan’s ferocious comeback in the fourth quarter to win the game.
Middletown South edges North Bergen on the road - Boys basketball recap

Middletown South traveled up the state and took down North Bergen, 62-60, in North Bergen. Owen Richter (15 points), Pat Brown (14 points), Dylan Csik (14 points), and Brady Hahn (13 points) all scored in double figures for Middletown South, which led 37-32 at halftime. Richter and Will Nugent, who had three points, were each 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
