Darien Santos scored 25 points for Hackettstown as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Jefferson 55-54 in overtime in Hackettstown and remain undefeated. Trailing 37-26 at the end of the third quarter, Hackettstown (7-0) caught fire in the fourth and outscored Jefferson 20-9 to send the game into overtime tied at 46. From there, Hackettstown outscored Jefferson 9-8 in the extra period to secure the victory.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO