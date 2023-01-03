ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Jan. 6

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Jan. 6 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Mount Olive- Boys basketball recap

Justin Hanson posted 22 points with four assists and three steals to lead Morris Knolls in a 50-42 win over Mount Olive in Flanders. Aidan McAndrew added on 18 points, seven steals and five rebounds for Morris Knolls (5-2). Jalani Joseph scored 15 for Mount Olive (2-50, while Jack Mullery...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle

Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Hackettstown defeats Jefferson in OT - Boys basketball recap

Darien Santos scored 25 points for Hackettstown as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Jefferson 55-54 in overtime in Hackettstown and remain undefeated. Trailing 37-26 at the end of the third quarter, Hackettstown (7-0) caught fire in the fourth and outscored Jefferson 20-9 to send the game into overtime tied at 46. From there, Hackettstown outscored Jefferson 9-8 in the extra period to secure the victory.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle Brook over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap

Ella Marchesani made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 23 points to lead Saddle Brook to a victory on the road over Paterson Charter, 52-27. Saoirse Twomey and Sonila Huli chipped in six points apiece for Saddle Brook, which improves to 8-1 with the win. Paterson Charter falls...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Mackenzie Teevan takes Holmdel over Wall - Girls basketball recap

Mackenzie Teevan led four players in double figures with 17 points and 11 rebounds as Holmdel won at home, 57-53, over Wall. Alexandra Loucopoulous added 14 points while going nine of 11 from the line, Allison Cannon put in 12 points, and Erica Stolker chipped in 10 points for Holmdel (6-3), which led 28-23 at halftime.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Charlotte Tuhy led with 21 points while Alex Reigle put in 16 more as Madison won on the road, 57-31, over Kinnelon. Beau Braverman sank four 3-pointers for her 12 points for Madison (7-1), which set the tone with a 14-3 run in the first quarter. Olivia Aliotta paced Kinnelon...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Catholic over Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap

Michelangelo Oberti led the way for Morris Catholic, posting a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as it defeated Parsippany Hills 87-60 in Denville. Jalen Sams also had 12 points with Cristian Nicholson tallying nine points, eight rebounds and five assists and Michele Pesenti adding nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John takes Morristown - Girls basketball recap

Kylie Squier and Addison Platt put in 11 points apiece as Pope John won on the road, 53-31, over Morristown. Pope John (9-1) opened with an 18-6 run in the first quarter to set the tone. Cameron McGinley led Morristown (3-5) with 11 points while Maya Summerville grabbed 14 rebounds,...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: No. 5 Paul VI, Atlantic City win - Seagull Classic

Quanirah Cherry-Montague finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots as Atlantic City saw off Holy Spirit 64-53 at the Seagull Classic in Absecon. Sasha Lemons tallied 14 points and Eileen Roach chipped in with nine points for Atlantic City (2-3), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy