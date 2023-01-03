Read full article on original website
Juniata girls basketball gets by East Juniata in overtime
The Juniata girls basketball team posted a 38-32 overtime victory over East Juniata Thursday night. Ava Shearer scored 16 points and Mariska Beward added 10 for Juniata.
NJ.com
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Tri-County Conference, Dec. 15-Jan. 5
The first few weeks of girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including in the Tri-County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
NJ.com
Boys Basketball: Immaculata overpowers Phillipsburg
Immaculata cruised to a 66-47 victory over Phillipsburg to stay undefeated this season, in Somerville.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys basketball rankings, teams trending up entering 2023
MUSKEGON – It is starting to become clearer who the top Muskegon-area boys basketball teams are following the first month of the season. See which teams are trending up, as well as the Top 10 teams in the area below.
Camden vs. Columbus basketball live stream: How to watch; get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the nation's top boy's high school basketball teams square off in Miami
NJ.com
Individual girls wrestling rankings for Jan. 4

NJ.com
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Jan. 6
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Jan. 6 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
NJ.com
Morris Knolls over Mount Olive- Boys basketball recap
Justin Hanson posted 22 points with four assists and three steals to lead Morris Knolls in a 50-42 win over Mount Olive in Flanders. Aidan McAndrew added on 18 points, seven steals and five rebounds for Morris Knolls (5-2). Jalani Joseph scored 15 for Mount Olive (2-50, while Jack Mullery...
NJ.com
Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle
Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
NJ.com
How to watch Camden vs. Bosco, star-studded No. 2 vs 3 boys hoops game Friday night
The biggest showdown in New Jersey so far this winter will be live streamed on Friday night, giving fans the chance to watch Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 3 Don Bosco Prep go head to head. The star-studded matchup between Camden and Don Bosco Prep...
Trentonian
Former Mercer County three-sport star Harold Driver reflects on decorated athletic career
Harold Driver ducked his head under the door frame of the Hopewell Regional High School gymnasium and stepped back in time. Driver, 66, who returned to his Class of 1974 alma mater as an assistant boys basketball coach for Burlington City High during recent playing of the John Molinelli Tournament, traipsed through history at breakneck speed.
NJ.com
Hackettstown defeats Jefferson in OT - Boys basketball recap
Darien Santos scored 25 points for Hackettstown as it used a big fourth quarter to defeat Jefferson 55-54 in overtime in Hackettstown and remain undefeated. Trailing 37-26 at the end of the third quarter, Hackettstown (7-0) caught fire in the fourth and outscored Jefferson 20-9 to send the game into overtime tied at 46. From there, Hackettstown outscored Jefferson 9-8 in the extra period to secure the victory.
NJ.com
Saddle Brook over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 23 points to lead Saddle Brook to a victory on the road over Paterson Charter, 52-27. Saoirse Twomey and Sonila Huli chipped in six points apiece for Saddle Brook, which improves to 8-1 with the win. Paterson Charter falls...
NJ.com
Mackenzie Teevan takes Holmdel over Wall - Girls basketball recap
Mackenzie Teevan led four players in double figures with 17 points and 11 rebounds as Holmdel won at home, 57-53, over Wall. Alexandra Loucopoulous added 14 points while going nine of 11 from the line, Allison Cannon put in 12 points, and Erica Stolker chipped in 10 points for Holmdel (6-3), which led 28-23 at halftime.
NJ.com
Madison over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Charlotte Tuhy led with 21 points while Alex Reigle put in 16 more as Madison won on the road, 57-31, over Kinnelon. Beau Braverman sank four 3-pointers for her 12 points for Madison (7-1), which set the tone with a 14-3 run in the first quarter. Olivia Aliotta paced Kinnelon...
NJ.com
Burke’s double-double leads Whippany Park past Parsippany - Boys basketball recap
Jaycen Burke posted a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double for Whippany Park as it defeated Parsippany 50-44 in Whippany. Joey Ciottone also had 10 points with Shane Kelly snagging down 10 rebounds and Michael Cortright tallying seven. Whippany Park (2-6) led 20-17 at the half and was able to hold on despite...
NJ.com
Morris Catholic over Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Michelangelo Oberti led the way for Morris Catholic, posting a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as it defeated Parsippany Hills 87-60 in Denville. Jalen Sams also had 12 points with Cristian Nicholson tallying nine points, eight rebounds and five assists and Michele Pesenti adding nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
NJ.com
Pope John takes Morristown - Girls basketball recap
Kylie Squier and Addison Platt put in 11 points apiece as Pope John won on the road, 53-31, over Morristown. Pope John (9-1) opened with an 18-6 run in the first quarter to set the tone. Cameron McGinley led Morristown (3-5) with 11 points while Maya Summerville grabbed 14 rebounds,...
NJ.com
Girls basketball: No. 5 Paul VI, Atlantic City win - Seagull Classic
Quanirah Cherry-Montague finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots as Atlantic City saw off Holy Spirit 64-53 at the Seagull Classic in Absecon. Sasha Lemons tallied 14 points and Eileen Roach chipped in with nine points for Atlantic City (2-3), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win.
NJ.com
Lucas Genuario rallies Eastern Christian over Hawthorne - Boys basketball recap
Lucas Genuario couldn’t miss, hitting 15 baskets from the floor and finishing with a game-high 36 points, as Eastern Christian won, 62-52, over Hawthorne in North Haledon. Eastern Christian (4-2) trailed 29-28 at halftime but bounced back to take charge with a 15-8 run in the third quarter. Dylan...
