Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho murder victims' surviving female roommate likely didn't call for help after coming face-to-face with accused killer Bryan Kohberger because she may have been paralyzed by fear and confusion, experts told Fox News Digital. The roommate — one of two who survived the attack — faced...
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murders: Roommate saw masked man night of killings; cops used DNA, cell phone records to crack case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Newly obtained court documents reveal how authorities used DNA and cell phone records to link suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger to the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students. According to documents released Thursday morning, authorities began suspecting Kohberger for the murders less than two weeks after...
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger applied for internship at Pullman Police Department in fall 2022
MOSCOW, Idaho - Brian Kohberger, the criminology Ph.D. student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November, applied for an internship in the fall with the local police department in Pullman, Washington, according to a newly released probable cause affidavit. Kohberger worked as a teaching assistant...
fox10phoenix.com
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings and 12 times prior: investigators
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at the scene of the Nov. 13, 2022, quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, just hours after the murders of four college students took place and at least 12 times prior to the massacre, according to an affidavit released Thursday. Investigators determined that the...
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.
fox10phoenix.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona 2022 election: Abe Hamadeh seeks new trial over recount results
PHOENIX - Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general in the 2022 election, has filed a new lawsuit in Mohave County citing "newly discovered evidence" of voter disenfranchisement. The motion for a new trial comes less than a week after the state's election recount, which confirmed that Democratic...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs order extending employment protections to LGBTQ+ state employees.
In her first act as governor, Katie Hobbs signed an executive order extending employment protections to state employees in the LGBTQ+ community. The order also applies to state vendors and contractors.
fox10phoenix.com
Jackpocket: App that allows people to order lottery tickets on the phone is now available for Arizonans
PHOENIX - There is now a new app that allows Arizonans to order lottery tickets from the comfort of their home. "We're really excited to be celebrating the launch of Jackpocket in Arizona," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. Sullivan says the app is basically like Uber Eats, but for the...
fox10phoenix.com
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
fox10phoenix.com
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls onto home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 6-8
Jan. 7-8 $15 for kids / $25 for adults. Check out the Valley's largest gem and mineral show, showcasing jewelry, gems, fossils, minerals and more. "One goal of this show is to increase the interest of children in rocks, minerals, geology, and science. Children can become interested in science through minerals, crystals, and fossils, and our hope is to encourage their interest. Several groups will have free samples for children and for teachers and there are free activities as well."
Comments / 0