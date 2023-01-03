Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

Jan. 7-8 $15 for kids / $25 for adults. Check out the Valley's largest gem and mineral show, showcasing jewelry, gems, fossils, minerals and more. "One goal of this show is to increase the interest of children in rocks, minerals, geology, and science. Children can become interested in science through minerals, crystals, and fossils, and our hope is to encourage their interest. Several groups will have free samples for children and for teachers and there are free activities as well."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO