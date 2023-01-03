Read full article on original website
UConn vs. DePaul Women's Basketball Game Postponed Due to Huskies' Injury Issues
The Big East Conference announced that the UConn women's basketball team's home game against DePaul on Sunday has been postponed because the Huskies will not have the league-minimum seven scholarship student-athletes active because of injuries. According to a UConn release, junior forward Aaliyah Edwards and first-year forward Ayanna Patterson suffered...
Penn State football rival to be punished after NCAA allegations
According to a statement from Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday, Harbaugh is expected to remain with Michigan football for 2023. Less than an hour later allegations surrounding Harbaugh and the program began to leak. It has been confirmed by multiple sources that the NCAA is planning to send an official notice of allegations to Michigan. The program is being accused of four Level II violations, and charging Harbaugh with a Level I violation, a severe breach of conduct that seriously undermines or...
Army All-American Bowl 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and Twitter Reaction
Team East crushed Team West 55-17 on Saturday to win the Army All-American Bowl from San Antonio's Alamodome. UCLA quarterback commit Dante Moore was named the MVP thanks to three first-half touchdowns. The 5-star prospect clearly looked like the best prospect on the field on this day. Moore was throwing...
5 Concordia University Chicago Players Hospitalized After Workout; 2 Games Postponed
Five Concordia University Chicago men's basketball players were hospitalized between Jan. 2 and 4, days after the players were put through a grueling Dec. 31 practice. An email from the school sent to players and parents on Thursday read as follows, per CBS News Chicago's Sara Machi: "Amid the already stressful and exhausting week, Saturday's practice represented a particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training."
Defensive effort powers UNC over Notre Dame, 81-64
The Tar Heels win their second straight game in a stellar all-around defensive performance.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18
In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be a league-wide show of support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 <a href="https://t.co/i4MQtvoMxj">pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj</a>. The Bills...
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Reportedly Facing NCAA Probe over Alleged Infractions
The NCAA has been investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Per Auerbach and Austin Meek, the NCAA may be looking into one of Michigan's analysts coaching players as well as text messages in violation of the rules. The program self-reported the allegation of improper coaching.
Arch Manning Among Finalists for Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award
A trio of quarterbacks, including Texas commit Arch Manning, were named finalists for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award on Friday. According to Logan Newman of USA Today (h/t Yahoo Sports), Manning is joined in the final three by Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold and USC commit Malachi Nelson.
2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150
Stars aligned and shone brightly on college football's biggest stages. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Quentin Johnston saved some of their best football for bowl games and firmly established themselves as elite prospects. But the evaluation process for the 2023 NFL draft is far from complete....
Report: Indianapolis Turns Down NFL Request to Host Neutral Site AFC Title Game
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to host a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game later this month at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Joe Schroeder of Fox59 News. The city declined to host the title game because of scheduling conflicts, per Mickey Shuey of the...
Jared Verse Will Return to FSU for 2023 Season; Projected 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, a potential first-round pick, announced he is forgoing the 2023 NFL draft and will return to the Seminoles next season. Bleacher Report's latest 2023 draft rankings had Verse as the No. 25 overall player. Verse told ESPN's Andrea Adelson that the NFL's feedback was "consistent" with projections that would have him be a top-20 selection.
Georgia vs. TCU: Who Has the Edge at Every Position?
Entering the College Football Playoff semifinal showdown against Michigan, TCU coach Sonny Dykes said he believed the Horned Frogs were "capable of beating anybody." They'll get to prove that Monday. That's when they'll take on the mighty defending champion Georgia Bulldogs in Los Angeles as coach Kirby Smart's team tries...
WATCH: Wendell Green gets steal, finds Johni Broome for transition slam
The Tigers' defense is initiating some offense against the Arkansas Razorbacks!
Raiders’ Jacobs finishes career season playing for father
LAS VEGAS (AP) — As the national anthem played before the Kansas City Chiefs faced Las Vegas on Saturday, the television camera zoomed in on the glare sticker under Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ left eye. “Pops,” it read. In what’s been an exhaustive week around the...
Sam Hartman Transfers to Notre Dame After 5 Seasons as Wake Forest QB
Former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced Thursday that he is transferring to Notre Dame ahead of the 2023 season, his final year of college eligibility. Hartman was expected to commit to the Fighting Irish since entering the transfer portal on Dec. 27, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Hartman spent...
