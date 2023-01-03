Portland Thorns and United States women's national team star Sophia Smith has been named the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the USWNT announced Friday. The 22-year-old is the first Black player to win the award and the youngest to win it since a 22-year-old Mia Hamm claimed the honor in 1994. She received 50.8 percent of the votes, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

