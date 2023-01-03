Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss at Least Next 3 Games With Hamstring Injury
Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal made his return from a three-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he reaggravated the injury that caused his stint on the sidelines. The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal is expected to miss another three games at least after...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away
When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Lakers' Anthony Davis Making 'Encouraging' Progress in Foot Injury Rehab
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without star big man Anthony Davis since he suffered a stress injury in his foot on Dec. 16, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday's episode of NBA Today that Davis' progress in his recovery...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Out for Ravens in Week 18 Because of Knee Injury; Hopeful for Playoffs
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will remain out Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury suffered December 4, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday. However, Jackson is considered "hopeful" for the start of the NFL playoffs. The Ravens were able to allow Jackson to fully recover...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Trade Rumors: Noah Vonleh Dealt to Spurs; SAS to Waive Vonleh, Gorgui Dieng
The Boston Celtics are trading forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The Spurs are waiving center Gorgui Dieng to make room for Vonleh. However, the Spurs then plan to waive Vonleh as well, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 1st Voting Results
If early voting returns are any indication, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are going to be drafting teams for the NBA All-Star Game once again. The NBA released the first returns on fan voting for the 2023 edition of the game Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets stars are leading their respective conferences. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry leads Western Conference guards in the voting, while Kyrie Irving leads the backcourt in the Eastern Conference:
Bleacher Report
Sources: Demarcus Cousins Expected to Work Out with Los Angeles Lakers
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The official date has yet to be determined, sources say. He has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas. The free-agent center...
Bleacher Report
Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis Long-Term Pieces Despite Trade Buzz
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis could both become free agents this offseason, but the Washington Wizards want to keep the pair "long-term" to help build around Bradley Beal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto previously reported Kuzma is considered "a big part of the future" for Washington.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Sterling Brown, Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel Contracts
The Los Angeles Lakers will guarantee the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The team is also working on a potential 10-day contract for veteran guard Sterling Brown, according to Shams Charania of...
Bleacher Report
NBA 2023 All-Star Voting: Who's Too High and Who's Too Low in First Returns?
Feeling and expressing outrage over the results of NBA All-Star fan voting has become an annual tradition. And this year, the league (or its fans) gave us tons of reason for that outrage. In the end, it may not matter. Reducing the value of the fan vote (and giving a...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans
Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.
Bleacher Report
Warriors to Be Honored at White House for 2022 NBA Championship on January 17
The Golden State Warriors are heading back to the White House. The defending NBA champions will be honored by President Joe Biden for winning the 2022 championship on Jan. 17, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. They're set to take on the Washington Wizards on Jan. 16. The Warriors defeated the Denver...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return from Knee, Ankle Injuries vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return from knee and ankle injuries on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old suffered a sprained MCL and left ankle that caused him to be carted off the field in the blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. The 49ers noted that they expected him to be back at some point during the regular season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could 'Set the Market' for Lakers, More at Trade Deadline
As the Toronto Raptors continue to fall further down the Eastern Conference standings, many teams are keeping an eye on what they are going to do leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca, one NBA source said the Raptors will be the "first domino"...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Zach LaVine Makes NBA History On Friday In Bulls-76ers Game
Playing on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine joined one other player in NBA history with his 41 points and 11 made threes performance.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Joe Lacob Confirms Interest in Buying Angels: 'We're Going to Look at It'
Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob confirmed his interest in buying the Los Angeles Angels during The TK Show podcast with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "It's been reported that we're looking at it, and that's true," Lacob said. He continued:. "I don't know what we're going to do yet. I...
Sacramento Kings Make A Roster Move On Friday
On Friday, the Sacramento Kings decided to waive Chima Moneke.
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Caris LeVert Never Had 'True' Contract Extension Talks in Offseason
While the Cleveland Cavaliers gave up Ricky Rubio and multiple draft picks, including a lottery-protected 2022 first-rounder, to acquire Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers last season, his long-term future with the team is somewhat in doubt. LeVert is scheduled for free agency during the upcoming offseason, and Jake Fischer...
Bleacher Report
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Browns Practice After Comments on Future with Team
Jadeveon Clowney's status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after the Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end home on Friday before practice. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns coaches sent Clowney away after he made comments about being unhappy with his role on the team and said he was "95% sure I won't be back" with Cleveland next season.
Comments / 0