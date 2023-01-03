ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss at Least Next 3 Games With Hamstring Injury

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal made his return from a three-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he reaggravated the injury that caused his stint on the sidelines. The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal is expected to miss another three games at least after...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 1st Voting Results

If early voting returns are any indication, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are going to be drafting teams for the NBA All-Star Game once again. The NBA released the first returns on fan voting for the 2023 edition of the game Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets stars are leading their respective conferences. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry leads Western Conference guards in the voting, while Kyrie Irving leads the backcourt in the Eastern Conference:
Bleacher Report

NBA 2023 All-Star Voting: Who's Too High and Who's Too Low in First Returns?

Feeling and expressing outrage over the results of NBA All-Star fan voting has become an annual tradition. And this year, the league (or its fans) gave us tons of reason for that outrage. In the end, it may not matter. Reducing the value of the fan vote (and giving a...
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans

Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return from Knee, Ankle Injuries vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return from knee and ankle injuries on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old suffered a sprained MCL and left ankle that caused him to be carted off the field in the blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. The 49ers noted that they expected him to be back at some point during the regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Bleacher Report

Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Browns Practice After Comments on Future with Team

Jadeveon Clowney's status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after the Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end home on Friday before practice. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns coaches sent Clowney away after he made comments about being unhappy with his role on the team and said he was "95% sure I won't be back" with Cleveland next season.
CLEVELAND, OH

