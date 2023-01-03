ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Cardiac nurse didn't realize she was having a heart attack. What women should know.

By Katie Kindelan
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaVl5_0k2FxGkE00

Jennifer Gaydosh has spent the past seven years working with heart patients as a registered nurse.

When Gaydosh suffered her own heart attack last year at the age of 47, she did what so many other women do: she ignored the symptoms.

“I see patients all the time who try to talk themselves out of symptoms and I roll my eyes,” she said. “It really is easy to convince yourself that you’re fine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUC8I_0k2FxGkE00
Courtesy Rose Medical Center - PHOTO: Jennifer Gaydosh talks to a colleague while working as a cardiovascular registered nurse at Rose Medical Center in Denver.

Gaydosh, now 48, is a cardiovascular registered nurse at HCA Healthcare’s Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. She had her first symptom scare when she was awoken in the middle of the night with a burning pain in her arm. She said she was also nauseous, sweaty and pale.

She went to the emergency room, underwent tests and was discharged the next day with specific instructions to return if she felt any more symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkfzJ_0k2FxGkE00
Courtesy Rose Medical Center - PHOTO: Jennifer Gaydosh, 48, is a cardiovascular registered nurse at Rose Medical Center in Denver.

Gaydosh was again awoken by pain two days later but went to work instead of the emergency room.

(MORE: No, Mexican scientists did not find a cure for HPV. Here’s what you need to know)

“I went to work for a day-and-a-half before my coworker, [a fellow cardiac nurse], said, ‘You really don’t look good. You need to go back and get tested again,’” she said. “I went back and got more tests and that’s when they discovered I was having a heart attack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zx8SZ_0k2FxGkE00
Courtesy Rose Medical Center - PHOTO: Jennifer Gaydosh, 48, works as a cardiovascular registered nurse at Rose Medical Center in Denver.

Gaydosh, who had no risk factors, suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, or SCAD, a condition that occurs when a tear forms in a blood vessel in the heart.

“I missed the very explicit direction to go back to the ER if I had return of symptoms,” Gaydosh said. “You’re thinking, ‘I couldn’t possibly be having a heart attack.’ That was my mantra.”

(MORE: 1-year-old's birthday photo shoot reaches out to family of his heart donor)

The type of heart attack Gaydosh suffered is one that has no known cause and usually strikes women who are otherwise healthy. It is also shown in studies to occur more often in women who are postpartum and women who are "experiencing or close to a menstrual cycle," according to the American Heart Association (AHA) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16s5n2_0k2FxGkE00
Courtesy Rose Medical Center - PHOTO: Jennifer Gaydosh, seated, speaks with colleagues while at work as a cardiovascular registered nurse at Rose Medical Center in Denver.

February is American Heart Month and Gaydosh — who recovered from her heart attack and continues on heart-related medication — has made it her mission to inform women about the symptoms of heart attacks that they shouldn't ignore.

"Don’t ever tell yourself you can’t have a heart attack because anyone can," she said. "Don’t ignore your symptoms. Women, in particular, are worried about looking foolish or making a big deal or thinking, 'I have to go to work and I have to take care of everything.'"

"Ultimately you have to take care of yourself first," she said. "Go get [your symptoms] checked out rather than ignore them."

Gaydosh's cardiologist, Dr. Vijay Subbarao, an invasive cardiologist at HCA Healthcare’s Rose Medical Center, shared a statistic that he hopes helps women see the dangers of ignoring heart symptoms.

"The mortality of women if you combine all cancers is lower than [it is] with heart disease," he said. "It is the number one killer of women."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxNjj_0k2FxGkE00
Courtesy Rose Medical Center - PHOTO: Jennifer Gaydosh poses with her cardiologist, Dr. Vijay Subbarao, at Rose Medical Center in Denver.

Just 54 percent of women recognize that heart disease is their number one killer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . More than 60 percent of women who die suddenly of coronary heart disease had no previous symptoms.

Subbarao shared his top five tips for women to prevent heart disease. Here they are, in his own words.

1. Know your numbers: Know your blood pressure, cholesterol, your [body mass index] and whether you are putting in around 200 minutes of exercise per week. Get those statistics that can be done at an annual physical.

2. Set a benchmark: If you do something on a regular basis, like, "I can walk around this park in 15 minutes" — that’s good to know because if you cannot do that for some reason, like back pain or arm pain or fatigue or shortness of breath, then that is your warning sign.

If you’re sitting, watching TV and you get the discomfort, that means the [heart] blockage is already there. Even if you see a doctor six months or annually, you are with yourself the rest of the time so you need to have benchmarks for yourself.

3. Ask your doctor questions: Women should come in and say, "I want to know what my risk of heart disease is." That is the first question women should ask and one a doctor can easily answer. You need to ask the whys and the hows and the ifs when you come into a physician’s office.

4. Know your family history: If you have a family history of early vascular disease — heart issues, stroke, etc. — that should raise your awareness immediately to say, "I need to check my vascular system."

5. Know the symptoms: Most people with SCAD present with chest pain. If a 30-year-old has significant chest pain, she should not ignore that or say, "I’m too young to have a heart problem."

Usually, the pain does not get worse or change with a deep breath or a posture change but is unrelenting. If you’re busy and it comes on and you stop the activity and it goes away and you do the same activity again and it comes back, that’s a fairly classic [symptom] of a heart attack.

The American Heart Association also has heart attack symptoms for women. View them here .

Editor's note: This was originally published on Feb. 28, 2019.

Comments / 12

Loving-kindness=♡
4d ago

she was younger than I was but I was 28 when dx with heart issues and put on meds. I was 68 when I had a massive heart attack and had been to the ER and my pcp stated I was dying. The ER told me my EKG was normal but my chart clearly states abnormal t-wave and u-wave, showing a heart attack. I went on Vacation to Nashville and couldn't walk up a small hill. I had to have open heart surgery immediately and had complications. No one cared women are not treated the same with chest pain and shortness of breath.

Reply(2)
21
Deanna Looney
3d ago

sounds like the hospital let her down as opposed to her ignoring it... they discharged her

Reply
11
Carol Roche Bennett
3d ago

I was 43 having chest pains and aching left arm. I visited the hospital for one year being discharged every time (my thought because I am a woman and young) they would do x-rays, EKG’s, blood work and would send me home with everything fine. Finally my primary doctor said to keep her overnight until we figure it out. Thank God, they finally did a stress test with dye and found I was 98% blocked in my main artery to my heart. I was brought immediately to another hospital for double heart bypass! I thought I was losing my mind with so many trips to the ER doubled over in pain! All women, take this seriously. What I had was called the widow maker where you usually drop dead. Very thankful for my primary doctor ❤️

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Living Smart

Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
WRGB

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
CNET

Is This a Heart Attack? Here's What to Do and How to Know

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so knowing what to do when one occurs is essential. Heart disease is responsible for one in four deaths in the US -- making it the leading cause of death nationwide. It can be tricky to even know whether what you or your loved one is experiencing qualifies as a heart attack. But if it is, there are steps you can take to improve the chances of survival and potentially save a life.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
SELF

When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?

It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
GMA

GMA

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy