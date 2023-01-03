Security Camera Captures Drunk Driver Destroying Home Owner Lawn

This could have ended even worse.

Security cameras have been around for a while and can often be found in homes, businesses, and even vehicles. They are used to keep an eye on people and property, but they also capture some pretty bizarre things.

In this case, surveillance footage captured a drunk driver destroying a homeowner's lawn who wasn't even there at the time of the incident.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Security cameras are great for keeping an eye on things when you're away, especially when you catch a crashing car going up in flames on your front lawn.

This is what happened to one homeowner in Indiana after a drunk driver barreled into their lawn and set it ablaze. Fortunately, the homeowner had a security system installed with Ring doorbells so they could monitor activity around their house while they were away.

Some folks reacted to this event with the shock and awe you'd expect.

"I don’t know what I was expecting but THAT WAS NOT IT." @ JARC

While other commenters made light of this horrible crash.

"Redbull and Fireball gives you fire wings." @ ShaNiMaLisTicS

"Lightning McQueen." @ CELINA

"Had the accident and cremation at the same time." @ B D

Drinking and driving can lead to accidents that endanger people's lives on the road and in their homes. It can also lead to jail time, fine money, or even loss of your license if police catch you. In worst-case scenarios, it could lead to death (for yourself or others). So please don't drink and drive!

