ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Security Camera Captures Drunk Driver Destroying Home Owner Lawn

By Amanda Hoyer
AxleAddict
AxleAddict
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355d8H_0k2FxFrV00

This could have ended even worse.

Security cameras have been around for a while and can often be found in homes, businesses, and even vehicles. They are used to keep an eye on people and property, but they also capture some pretty bizarre things.

In this case, surveillance footage captured a drunk driver destroying a homeowner's lawn who wasn't even there at the time of the incident.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Security cameras are great for keeping an eye on things when you're away, especially when you catch a crashing car going up in flames on your front lawn.

This is what happened to one homeowner in Indiana after a drunk driver barreled into their lawn and set it ablaze. Fortunately, the homeowner had a security system installed with Ring doorbells so they could monitor activity around their house while they were away.

Some folks reacted to this event with the shock and awe you'd expect.

"I don’t know what I was expecting but THAT WAS NOT IT." @ JARC

While other commenters made light of this horrible crash.

"Redbull and Fireball gives you fire wings." @ ShaNiMaLisTicS

"Lightning McQueen." @ CELINA

"Had the accident and cremation at the same time." @ B D

Drinking and driving can lead to accidents that endanger people's lives on the road and in their homes. It can also lead to jail time, fine money, or even loss of your license if police catch you. In worst-case scenarios, it could lead to death (for yourself or others). So please don't drink and drive!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System

The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon. The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Lootpress

Police warn public of counterfeit money being made

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
Rooted Expeditions

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
The Independent

Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body

A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
AxleAddict

AxleAddict

Detroit, MI
958
Followers
25
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Learn all about the breaking news and stories in the world of automobiles. Life comes at you fast!

 https://axleaddict.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy