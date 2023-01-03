ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

MFISD superintendent lone finalist at Midway ISD

By News Staff
 4 days ago
Dr. Chris Allen’s last day with Marble Falls ISD expected on Jan. 25

Officials with Midway Independent School District near Waco today, Jan. 3, named Dr. Chris Allen the lone finalist to serve as their next superintendent.

This starts a process which will very likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD and employment with Midway. Allen has been serving as superintendent of Marble Falls ISD since 2015.

Allen said: “This has not been an easy decision for me and my family because of the strong relationships I have formed here. I will walk away from my time with MFISD feeling deep gratitude for the privilege to serve and significant confidence that the leadership of this district is in a strong position.”

State law requires a 21-day waiting period between the time a school board names a lone finalist and offers the finalist an employment contract. That 21-day waiting period begins today. Allen’s last day with Marble Falls ISD is likely to be on Jan. 25, 2023.

The MFISD board will soon start a discussion about the manner in which they would want to fill the superintendent vacancy and whether or not they will name an interim superintendent. The MFISD team that has been leading the district will continue to do so and lead in the manner of excellence they have established.

Allen commented, “I have been allowed to serve Marble Falls ISD for almost eight years, and in that time have developed meaningful relationships that I will cultivate moving forward. The MFISD board and community has expressed Godly love to me and my family and words cannot express my gratitude for the role each of you have played in my life and the life of my family. I have cherished my time in Marble Falls”.

Kevin Naumann, president of the Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees, shared his thoughts, “The MFISD board appreciates Dr. Allen’s service to the students, staff and community. And, we wish him the best in his next step. For our community, please know that we will communicate updates and additional information as appropriate.”

Midway ISD officials said in a statement: Allen is familiar with the Midway community which is comprised primarily of the communities of Woodway and Hewitt. He served as Midway High School principal from 2008 to 2011.

As Midway’s first Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services in 2011, he established the district’s formal safety and security program. He also spearheaded the district’s response to state budget cuts while serving as the Midway ISD interim superintendent before Dr. George Kazanas was hired in 2012.


