Savvy shopper shares huge bargain yellow sticker food haul from Asda with items costing 10p & reveals best time to go

By Chloe Morgan
 2 days ago
WITH the cost-of-living crisis affecting households up and down the country, many people are cutting back on prices wherever they can.

One savvy shopper named Katie Robbo couldn't believe her luck when she visited her local Asda - only to find various food items reduced to just 10p each.

Katie Robbo couldn't believe her luck when she visited her local Asda - only to find various food items reduced to just 10p each Credit: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group

Taking to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, she penned: "My bargains yesterday at Asda!

"All this for £13.03 (including two 30p bags as I only took 1 in with me lol) most of it was 10p each.

"And yes I got a lot of the micro meals but there was way more there than what I took!"

Alongside the caption, she shared an image revealing the food items she got for cut price - including sweet and sour chicken and rice, spaghetti bolognese, Frubes, steak pie and two roast chickens.

The post has since garnered an impressive 2,600 likes and been inundated with over 400 comments online.

"Why do people feel the need to apologise for getting loads of something!

" I say go for it times are hard and if you get food to feed your family for a while b****y get it! Well done." congratulated one.

A second praised: "That’s a very productive shop in my eyes -well done!"

A third person asked: "When is the best time to go?"

In response, Katie revealed the well-kept secret and replied: "My local Asda is around 6pm.

"I rarely come this time as I don't usually finish work early enough lol."

Meanwhile, a fourth commended: "Well done you! Grab as much as you can is what I say - right place, right time."

However, other social media users had the same complaint.

"I always seem to miss out, so it's nice to see people finding bargains. Well done!"

Another noted: "Wish I could find bargains like this .I would definitely be getting them...enjoy!"

