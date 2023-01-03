ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, CT

East Hampton girls basketball coach Shaun Russell placed on leave after video appears to show him shoving player

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Old Saybrook, CT - 2/22/19 - East Hampton girls' basketball head coach Shaun Russell. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

East Hampton High girls basketball coach and athletic director Shaun Russell has been placed on leave pending an investigation, according to an email from East Hampton Superintendent Paul Smith, after Russell appeared to shove one of his players during a game against Valley Regional last month, an incident that was captured on video.

With East Hampton leading 62-38 in the fourth quarter of the Dec. 20 game, the video by Valley TV shows Russell pushing a player near him on the sideline, apparently to get her to move to another part of the court, while the game was in progress. The player stumbled after the shove, before running to the other side of the court (the incident takes place around the 1:03:57 mark in the video).

“Regardless of the excitement of an athletic contest, we expect our coaches to temper their behavior to represent the high ideals of the East Hampton Public Schools,” Smith wrote in an email to The Courant. “As a result of the incident of December 20, Coach Russell was suspended for a period of time following the game. The coach is currently on leave while the district does a complete investigation of the event.”

East Hampton (5-0) won the Shoreline Conference game, 74-50.

Russell could not be reached for comment.

Russell, who is in his 26th season as girls basketball coach, won his 400th game in March 2021. East Hampton advanced to the Class M semifinals last year, losing to Bacon Academy 30-26.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

