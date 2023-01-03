ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location

It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!) Of all the states known for being cold, Montana is usually on most people’s top-5 list. This magnificently beautiful state has sweeping landscapes and rare wildlife, but they also have some of the most severe weather anywhere in the United States. Today, we are going to take a look at the coldest place in Montana, plus learn about some of the other regions in the state and how Montana wildlife handles the freezing cold. Let’s get started!
MONTANA STATE
travelawaits.com

10 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Towns To Visit In 2023, According To Experts

Bordering the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Cascade Mountains to the east, the Pacific Northwest is unbelievably scenic. Oregon and Washington probably come to mind when you think of this area, but it also includes Alaska, Idaho, and Wyoming. Our travel experts have some great recommendations in each state. Some focus on a specific attraction, like the Reindeer Ranch in Fairbanks, Alaska, while others are more general, such as central Oregon. (If you are looking for mountain towns, check out our article,
OREGON STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana TikTok Creators Try to Scare Yellowstone Fans with Cold

The mid-season finale for season 5 of 'Yellowstone' just aired. Now, we just sit back and wait for the endless lines of U-Haul trucks to make their way to Montana. At least that is what most residents of the state believe. Since the television drama became such a big hit, fans have been looking at Montana as a place to call home. Except, folks who already call it home say, "the state is FULL."
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

Snowless Slopes Spoil Holiday Skiing in Switzerland

LEYSIN, Switzerland (Reuters) - Deprived of snow by unusually mild weather, Switzerland's world-renowned ski slopes have proven a disappointment to winter sports aficionados and resort managers eager to make the most of the holiday season. Recent temperatures climbing as high as a record 20.9 Celsius (69.6 Fahrenheit) have severely disrupted...
