How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?
You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Blind Date Without A Person? Amarillo Has Such A Thing Now.
It's something you hear about if you're in the dating scene quite often. The dreaded blind date. You know, the one your Mom set you up on? Maybe a friend has a friend who they think you'd be great for?. Well, the blind date has now become something more, something...
Amarillo Schools are Filling Those Blank Spaces with Happiness
I have spent many days walking the halls of Wolflin Elementary School. That is where my daughter went to school and where I was the yearbook staff for many years. I miss those much simpler times. I have spent many days in their cafeteria. I would go and have lunch...
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
Open Letter to Amarillo’s Kohl’s Location Make it Easier Please
Kohl's has been one of my favorite places to shop for years. You get Kohl's Cash and they lure you into buying more. They have it figured out. You can even make your Amazon returns there. Oh, and when they do, guess what? They give you more money to spend in the store.
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity discusses finding land, locations for homes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity just completed its second home on SE 21st Avenue and has completed the foundation for the third home, and framing on that home will start this week. Since 1981, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has built 117 homes across the city of Amarillo. “The way I look at […]
abc7amarillo.com
Sweater weather to feeling like spring
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sweater weather is in full force this morning with morning lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will switch back to the south today helping afternoon highs reach the upper 50s before a windier day on Friday. Clouds will roll into the the region Thursday night...
Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home
There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
KFDA
TxDOT Amarillo District reports rise in fatality crashes in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been over 20 years since a deathless day on Texas roads — and numbers released by TxDOT for 2022 aren’t helping. In 2021, TxDOT recorded 90 deaths and a year later, in 2022, there was 101. There are many factors contributing to...
