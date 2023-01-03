ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?

You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Sweater weather to feeling like spring

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Sweater weather is in full force this morning with morning lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will switch back to the south today helping afternoon highs reach the upper 50s before a windier day on Friday. Clouds will roll into the the region Thursday night...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo

An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
101.5 KNUE

If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home

There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

