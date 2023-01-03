Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up FEMA trailers on Saturday in Collier County
A glimmer of hope Friday for people needing temporary homes after Hurricane Ian. WINK News told Southwest Florida the FEMA trailers were delivered to the Par 4 Mobile Home community in Collier County in Dec. But, WINK News later found out the mobile homes are still vacant because there is...
WINKNEWS.com
Par 4 Mobile Home Park FEMA trailers to get power Saturday
Saturday is a big day at Par 4 Mobile Home Park in Collier County. FEMA trailers have been sitting on the property, without power, so nobody needing assistance could move in. The hope is that power will be connected to four FEMA trailers by the end of the day. The trailers were delivered in Dec. but they are still empty because they don’t have power.
FEMA trailer denial has Cape Coral homeowner confused and frustrated
The homeowner claims FEMA told her the denial was due to the flood zone. However, just five blocks south, another family in the same flood zone has one.
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
Fort Myers City Leaders say project will fix two-year stint of colored water
Moulton said people that are living in the Mcgregor Reserve area, won't see any sort of construction inside the neighborhoods.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach mayor reacts to FEMA’s trailer mistake
Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers says he’s shocked someone wasn’t able to move into the FEMA trailer after it arrived on the island back in December. The agency mistakenly put it on the property in a floodway. Allers said he visited the trailer Tuesday morning to show...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA admits Fort Myers Beach trailer locked for weeks was delivered to wrong place
The trailer that arrived on Fort Myers Beach on December 18 is now being removed by FEMA. It’s the first one that FEMA delivered to the island after Hurricane Ian. FEMA said that they delivered the trailer to the wrong spot and are now taking away the trailer to move it to a new location.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
WINKNEWS.com
Long-term repairs to the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian
Crews are starting the long-term repairs after Hurricane Ian, causing traffic jams in Southwest Florida. The construction can be seen all around, along with cranes, tools, and the crews doing all the work. But what is the Florida Department of Transportation actually doing on the Sanibel Causeway?. Kati Sherrard, who...
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity seeks to increase income cap for Kaicasa neighborhood
Habitat for Humanity of Collier County has been providing access to affordable homeownership for about 45 years, serving a total of around 2,500 families. The nonprofit prides itself on having 13 active subdivision associations serving those who make less than 80% of the county’s average median income, which is $100,00 for a family of four.
WINKNEWS.com
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
WINKNEWS.com
The Gathering Place could be closing due to nearly 400% rent hike
A cherished restaurant in Fort Myers says it will close its doors unless something changes this month. Tony Clark, one of the owners of The Gathering Place, says the property owners have every right to raise their prices, but a nearly 400% increase is a hurdle they can’t overcome. He, along with many others who love the restaurant, got emotional, realizing The Gathering Place could be in its final days.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County Housing Authority receives $95K from HUD
The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $95,676 to Lee County Housing Authority as part of $24.7 million given to 98 local public housing authorities across the country to provide permanent affordable housing to nonelderly persons with disabilities. This award allows Lee County to house up to 10 additional families. It is provided through HUD’s Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, which offers funding to housing agencies to assist nonelderly persons with disabilities transitioning out of institutional or other isolated settings, at serious risk of institutionalization or becoming homeless.
Elderly client loses more than $14K in Collier County air conditioning scam
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after an investigation uncovered he stole more than $14,000 from an elderly client in a phony air conditioning company scam in Collier County. Marian Kola was operating his business, Kola Cooling, without a license. Kola had been conducting business for...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral church to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
Leaving their denomination behind, Grace Church in Cape Coral decided to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. Grace Church’s lead pastor told WINK News, in a statement, there are seasons in life that require necessary endings. The full statement can be seen below. “The United Methodist Church is sadly...
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Wants To Know If You Lost Something In 2022
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is in possession of property that was located within DeSoto County. In accordance with Florida State Statute 705.103, a notice of an intended disposition of the property shall be made and advertised for no less than two consecutive weeks, pending claim of the item(s) by the rightful owner. At the end of 90 days, the property will be appropriated in accordance with Florida State Statute.
