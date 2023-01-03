SAN ANTONIO -- After months of looking for a house, Chuck Parke finally got into a home in San Antonio. For him, he said being patient was key. "What really motivated our purchasing is the fact that the housing market calmed down , people got a little bit more realistic with what they're doing , and we were able to get into a house without getting into a bidding war," said Parke. According to the most recent report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A& M, record prices and soaring mortgage rates cooled the real estate market. But realtor Kristen Saglimbeni is confident, this may just be the right time to buy. "As we are going in 2023 buyers can breath a little bit. They're not going to be in multiple offer situations , prices aren't escalating and again they're able to buy a home at a fair price," said Saglimbeni. She adds last year, San Antonio saw an incedible real estate market with homes selling at above asking price. Nowadays, with interest rates pushing over 6 percent, one local lender says don't shy away. Local mortgage lender Tracy Tylman believes there are ways to get into your dream home. Qualified buyers may have some options available, such as a down payment assistance program offered by the state of Texas. "Buyers can actually get 3,4, up to 5 percent in down payment assistance money , which means they don't have to bring as much to the closing table," said Tracy Tylman a mortgage lender. For Parke, he locked in his mortgage rate and plans to refinance in a few years. " I'm not nervous about what the rates are, they're gonna be what they're gonna be ," said Parke.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO