These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
San Antonio Real Estate Market Cool Down
SAN ANTONIO -- After months of looking for a house, Chuck Parke finally got into a home in San Antonio. For him, he said being patient was key. "What really motivated our purchasing is the fact that the housing market calmed down , people got a little bit more realistic with what they're doing , and we were able to get into a house without getting into a bidding war," said Parke. According to the most recent report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A& M, record prices and soaring mortgage rates cooled the real estate market. But realtor Kristen Saglimbeni is confident, this may just be the right time to buy. "As we are going in 2023 buyers can breath a little bit. They're not going to be in multiple offer situations , prices aren't escalating and again they're able to buy a home at a fair price," said Saglimbeni. She adds last year, San Antonio saw an incedible real estate market with homes selling at above asking price. Nowadays, with interest rates pushing over 6 percent, one local lender says don't shy away. Local mortgage lender Tracy Tylman believes there are ways to get into your dream home. Qualified buyers may have some options available, such as a down payment assistance program offered by the state of Texas. "Buyers can actually get 3,4, up to 5 percent in down payment assistance money , which means they don't have to bring as much to the closing table," said Tracy Tylman a mortgage lender. For Parke, he locked in his mortgage rate and plans to refinance in a few years. " I'm not nervous about what the rates are, they're gonna be what they're gonna be ," said Parke.
San Antonio's rental market increasingly competitive, report says
For every vacant rental property in San Antonio, there are 12 potential tenants, according to the report.
15 developments and restaurants coming to San Antonio in 2023
Last year was all about groundwork. This year, we're gearing up for grand openings.
New Braunfels, Leander among hottest ZIP codes for 2022 per Opendoor
Texas makes up half the top 10.
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ mini-empire expands again with plans for North Star Mall-area location
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed drinkeries Miami Bar and PK's Bar.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
A Pocketful of Miracles & a Pocketful of Candy! My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens
WOW! What a place! I was inside an Aztec temple! It was an adventure. I was immediately overtaken by the rich smell of popcorn. We go to the concession stand and Sonny buys us popcorn and a Coke. Sonny showed me to my seat and I expected him and his...
San Antonio residents should expect higher food prices in 2023, according to the USDA
The good news is that the price hikes are unlikely to be as high as in 2022, according to federal data.
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodent infestations result in temporary closures of 2 restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – The health department recently suspended the licenses of two restaurants due to rodent infestations. Both of the businesses were back up and operating when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to find out if they had made the required corrections. Yaya’s Thai Restaurant...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
7 restaurants opening in San Antonio we're excited about in 2023
San Antonians were introduced to a range of concepts and spaces in 2022, from Kura’s revolving sushi bar to a feast for a historian’s eyes at Carriqui. With a list of 2023 newcomers forming, it’s clear San Antonio's restaurant scene is moving full steam ahead into the new year.
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
'Let it blow your mind'; Inside the new Dave's Hot Chicken in San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — On Neighborhood Eats, we've taken on ghost peppers, devil dust, scorpion sauce, and many more spicy things that many have to sign a waiver just to taste. So, when a new spicy chicken sandwich announced its opening, we were one of the first people there. It's...
26 Best Road Trips From San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas, is one of the most exciting cities in the Lone Star State. It's also the perfect starting point to visit the incredible destinations, famous cities, festivals, national parks, and stunning landmarks in and around the great state of Texas. If you're seeking the perfect day trip, a...
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
Best chicken ever? Inside Dave's Hot Chicken in San Antonio
People have been waiting for Dave's Hot Chicken to open in San Antonio. Lexi Hazlett went for the soft opening, and the line was out the door.
Popular San Antonio restaurants to offer special discounted menus for two weeks during Culinaria
SAN ANTONIO – Restaurant weeks are about to return to San Antonio and that means many popular restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for diners. Culinaria, a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination, will host the bi-annual restaurant weeks from Jan. 16-28.
