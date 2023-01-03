ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Glass Onion's Hugh Grant confirms he's "married to James Bond" in Knives Out sequel

Glass Onion spoilers follow. Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has weighed in on the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's stylish sleuth Benoit Blanc. The follow-up to Knives Out sees Grant in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Phillip, Blanc's husband. When Janelle Monáe's character shows up at the detective's house, it's Phillip who opens the door instead, rocking an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.
The Independent

James Bond: The 14 actors rumoured to take over from Daniel Craig, from Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Idris Elba

From Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba to Regé-Jean Page and Cillian Murphy, there’s a long list of actors being touted to play 007.There has been speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond ever since 2015, when he joked he would rather “slash his wrists” than do another Bond film.Craig left the franchise after the 25th Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, and rumours have only intensified since then. For years, dozens of actors have been batting away questions about whether they might play the most famous spy in cinema.Here’s a list of the actors who...
Collider

Benoit Blanc Isn’t the First Time Daniel Craig’s Used a Wild Southern Accent

Watching Daniel Craig reinvent himself as a quirky character actor who’s doing everything he can to leave his tenure as 007 in the past is one of the great joys of modern cinema. This isn’t to say that his time as Britain’s most iconic character was a bad one (far from it), but between it and a slew of hit-and-miss blockbusters that entrenched his image as a stone-faced action hero, you’d be forgiven for lacking interest in his post-Bond career due to his apparent lack of range. But such concerns are now six feet under thanks to his turn as Benoit Blanc, the offbeat detective from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out films who’s quickly becoming one of his generation's most loveable protagonists (while also giving Craig the perfect opportunity to showcase his comedic chops). But Blanc was not the first time he donned an over-the-top southern accent and proceeded to show the world just how versatile he is. That honor belongs to Joe Bang, the standout character from Steven Soderbergh’s 2017 heist film, Logan Lucky.
Looper

Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN

Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Looper

The Ending Of M3GAN Explained

This post contains spoilers for "M3GAN." "M3GAN," the new Blumhouse film directed by Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound") from a script by Akela Cooper ("Malignant") and a story co-written by producer James Wan ("Saw," "The Conjuring"), is the first major horror movie to hit theaters in 2023. Already a memetic sensation based on its memorable trailer, this campy killer robot doll story basically delivers the exact sort of story that you're expecting from the premise and market. The only major surprise experienced when watching the film is realizing just how intentionally funny and in on the joke it is. This isn't a film filled with shocking twists, just an effectively executed, semi-satirical tale of technology run amuck and why you shouldn't let computers become your child's babysitters.
Looper

Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known

Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Marconews.com

10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'

Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Looper

Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
GoldDerby

Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
ComicBook

M. Night Shyamalan Reveals if Servant Will Get a Happy Ending (Exclusive)

The first episode of Apple TV+'s Servant revealed a horrifying tragedy suffered by a family, and now that we're heading into the fourth and final season of the series, audiences shouldn't entirely expect things to end on a positive note. Creator M. Night Shymalan recently teased that, while we can likely expect a somewhat satisfying conclusion to the complex mystery that has been unfolding over the years, any audiences hoping to be left with a warm and fuzzy feeling might not be getting what they're expecting. The final season of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13th.
Looper

Allison Williams Served As The Inspiration For M3GAN's Doll-Like Features

In the short time that "M3GAN" has been rolled out, the horrific AI-doll has already proven to be iconic. And that is difficult to do with so many memorable dolls in horror. Brad Dourif has portrayed the titular role of "Chucky" since the '80s and has basically cornered the market on snarky animated dolls with a quest for vengeance — or just the fun of murder. But M3GAN is quickly rising in the ranks, so much so that the two dolls have been battling it out on social media leading up to the release of the new film. And while Chucky will always be the gold standard, you can't deny that M3GAN is bringing something fresh and entertaining to the table.
Looper

Claire Foy Gushes Over Her Women Talking Co-Star Rooney Mara's Mystique And Humor

Following up her three previous cinematic directorial efforts, "Away from Her," "Take This Waltz," and "Stories We Tell," actress-director Sarah Polley added a fourth film to the list in late 2022. Titled "Women Talking," the feature centers on eight women living in a Mennonite colony as their faith is shaken in the worst way. They've learned that for years now, the men within their colony have drugged and assaulted the women on a consistent basis. Thus, they must determine the safest course of action going forward, bearing this information as well as their religion in mind.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover

As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
