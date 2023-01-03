Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Hugh Grant confirms he's "married to James Bond" in Knives Out sequel
Glass Onion spoilers follow. Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has weighed in on the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's stylish sleuth Benoit Blanc. The follow-up to Knives Out sees Grant in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Phillip, Blanc's husband. When Janelle Monáe's character shows up at the detective's house, it's Phillip who opens the door instead, rocking an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.
James Bond: The 14 actors rumoured to take over from Daniel Craig, from Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Idris Elba
From Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba to Regé-Jean Page and Cillian Murphy, there’s a long list of actors being touted to play 007.There has been speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond ever since 2015, when he joked he would rather “slash his wrists” than do another Bond film.Craig left the franchise after the 25th Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, and rumours have only intensified since then. For years, dozens of actors have been batting away questions about whether they might play the most famous spy in cinema.Here’s a list of the actors who...
Collider
Benoit Blanc Isn’t the First Time Daniel Craig’s Used a Wild Southern Accent
Watching Daniel Craig reinvent himself as a quirky character actor who’s doing everything he can to leave his tenure as 007 in the past is one of the great joys of modern cinema. This isn’t to say that his time as Britain’s most iconic character was a bad one (far from it), but between it and a slew of hit-and-miss blockbusters that entrenched his image as a stone-faced action hero, you’d be forgiven for lacking interest in his post-Bond career due to his apparent lack of range. But such concerns are now six feet under thanks to his turn as Benoit Blanc, the offbeat detective from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out films who’s quickly becoming one of his generation's most loveable protagonists (while also giving Craig the perfect opportunity to showcase his comedic chops). But Blanc was not the first time he donned an over-the-top southern accent and proceeded to show the world just how versatile he is. That honor belongs to Joe Bang, the standout character from Steven Soderbergh’s 2017 heist film, Logan Lucky.
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
The Ending Of M3GAN Explained
This post contains spoilers for "M3GAN." "M3GAN," the new Blumhouse film directed by Gerard Johnstone ("Housebound") from a script by Akela Cooper ("Malignant") and a story co-written by producer James Wan ("Saw," "The Conjuring"), is the first major horror movie to hit theaters in 2023. Already a memetic sensation based on its memorable trailer, this campy killer robot doll story basically delivers the exact sort of story that you're expecting from the premise and market. The only major surprise experienced when watching the film is realizing just how intentionally funny and in on the joke it is. This isn't a film filled with shocking twists, just an effectively executed, semi-satirical tale of technology run amuck and why you shouldn't let computers become your child's babysitters.
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Austin Butler Opens Up About The Moment He Connected To Elvis Presley While Auditioning For Elvis
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," a biopic of the King of Rock and Roll that stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Elvis' former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, hit theaters in June of 2022. The film was a box office success and earned mostly positive reviews from critics, as...
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford Snubbed From 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List
A new 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list is suspiciously missing two high-profile names. Empire recently polled readers for their top 50 list, coming out in their February 2023 issue, and Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner were noticeably absent. Now, this could be attested to a younger voting demographic...
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan Reveals if Servant Will Get a Happy Ending (Exclusive)
The first episode of Apple TV+'s Servant revealed a horrifying tragedy suffered by a family, and now that we're heading into the fourth and final season of the series, audiences shouldn't entirely expect things to end on a positive note. Creator M. Night Shymalan recently teased that, while we can likely expect a somewhat satisfying conclusion to the complex mystery that has been unfolding over the years, any audiences hoping to be left with a warm and fuzzy feeling might not be getting what they're expecting. The final season of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13th.
Allison Williams Served As The Inspiration For M3GAN's Doll-Like Features
In the short time that "M3GAN" has been rolled out, the horrific AI-doll has already proven to be iconic. And that is difficult to do with so many memorable dolls in horror. Brad Dourif has portrayed the titular role of "Chucky" since the '80s and has basically cornered the market on snarky animated dolls with a quest for vengeance — or just the fun of murder. But M3GAN is quickly rising in the ranks, so much so that the two dolls have been battling it out on social media leading up to the release of the new film. And while Chucky will always be the gold standard, you can't deny that M3GAN is bringing something fresh and entertaining to the table.
Claire Foy Gushes Over Her Women Talking Co-Star Rooney Mara's Mystique And Humor
Following up her three previous cinematic directorial efforts, "Away from Her," "Take This Waltz," and "Stories We Tell," actress-director Sarah Polley added a fourth film to the list in late 2022. Titled "Women Talking," the feature centers on eight women living in a Mennonite colony as their faith is shaken in the worst way. They've learned that for years now, the men within their colony have drugged and assaulted the women on a consistent basis. Thus, they must determine the safest course of action going forward, bearing this information as well as their religion in mind.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Attend A Ton Of Premieres. Why He Showed Up For Avatar: The Way Of Water
Arnold Schwarzenegger explains why he decided to attend the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals What Sets Jacob Dutton Apart from His Other Iconic Roles (Outsider Exclusive)
With a perfectly-Harrison-Ford answer and follow-up, the 1923 star details what sets Jacob Dutton apart from his other iconic roles.... The post ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals What Sets Jacob Dutton Apart from His Other Iconic Roles (Outsider Exclusive) appeared first on Outsider.
Looper
