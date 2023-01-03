Watching Daniel Craig reinvent himself as a quirky character actor who’s doing everything he can to leave his tenure as 007 in the past is one of the great joys of modern cinema. This isn’t to say that his time as Britain’s most iconic character was a bad one (far from it), but between it and a slew of hit-and-miss blockbusters that entrenched his image as a stone-faced action hero, you’d be forgiven for lacking interest in his post-Bond career due to his apparent lack of range. But such concerns are now six feet under thanks to his turn as Benoit Blanc, the offbeat detective from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out films who’s quickly becoming one of his generation's most loveable protagonists (while also giving Craig the perfect opportunity to showcase his comedic chops). But Blanc was not the first time he donned an over-the-top southern accent and proceeded to show the world just how versatile he is. That honor belongs to Joe Bang, the standout character from Steven Soderbergh’s 2017 heist film, Logan Lucky.

