Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Breaking: NFL Makes Official Decision On Bengals' Week 18 Game
Week 17 of the NFL season ended in nightmarish fashion when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. Football has been the last thing on anyone's mind ever since. However, there's still one week of the regular season left to be played. Instead of ...
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info
The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’
Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Davante Adams Announces Decision On His Future With The Raiders
Are Davante Adams' days in Las Vegas coming to an end? It's no secret the Raiders came nowhere close to preseason expectations in 2022. They're currently 6-10 with one game left in the regular season. However, that doesn't mean Adams is jumping off the ship just yet. The star wide ...
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change
The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals players, NFL fans are not happy about playoff seeding proposal
The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to get the short end of the stick on the NFL’s proposed solution to handling AFC playoff seeding. Bengals players, Bengals fans and general onlookers were a little taken aback when the league announced the proposals, to say the least. To keep it succinct, the...
NFL Insider Believes One Team Will Be 'Not Pleased' With AFC Playoff Changes
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
Report: NFL will not continue Bills-Bengals game
Per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the NFL will not endeavor to continue the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals that was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. Maaddi spoke with two NFL sources...
Damar Hamlin showed signs of overnight progress, friend says
Doctors saw promising signs of progress overnight from Damar Hamlin, who remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, according to a friend and business partner of the Bills safety.
Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans
The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery
The Buffalo Bills shared another update about Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning, and the news was once again very positive. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. The defensive back is still considered to be in critical condition but has “demonstrated that he... The post Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOURCE SPORTS: NFL Announces Cancellation of Bills-Bengals Game and Reveals AFC Title Game on Potential Neutral Site
The Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be canceled, the NFL announced Thursday night. The game was suspended in the first quarter on Monday after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrested. “This has been a very difficult week,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said...
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding.
Adam Schefter Reveals What He's Hearing About NFL Schedule
Adam Schefter provided an update on how the NFL may handle the schedule. Appearing on Thursday's First Take, via The Comeback, the ESPN NFL insider said he doesn't believe the league will resume Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. They stopped playing after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter.
Breaking: NFL Owners Approve Changes to AFC Playoffs
Four days after the NFL made the unprecedented decision to stop Monday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, we have a final answer about how the cancelation will impact the postseason. The NFL's owners ...
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Brian Daboll to rest key Giants starters in meaningless season finale
Giants head coach Brian Daboll painted a picture of coaches and general manager Joe Schoen huddled in a room late Friday night deciding which starters will play Sunday and which won’t. While that certainly was true in some of the 22 cases, the big decisions already were made to rest key starters, many of whom had been informed by the middle of the week, a source told The Post. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are among those not expected to play against the Eagles, and others with season-long heavy workloads — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle...
